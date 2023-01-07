‘He Lived 1,200 Feet From My Door’: Driver Who Brought Idaho Victims Home the Night They Were Killed Is ‘Exceptionally Glad’ About Suspect’s Arrest

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
Mystery of Idaho college murders deepens as glove is found outside Moscow house where four stabbed dead in their sleep
A RETIRED cop has detailed the moment he said he found a glove outside the Idaho house where four students were found stabbed to death. Former homicide detective Chris McDonough confirmed he handed the accessory to police at the scene in Moscow in late November. He said in a video...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Shock twist after missing family-of-four vanishes in Mexico days ago and eyewitness testimony unearths key clue
FOUR family members have been missing in Mexico for days, sparking fears that they may have been kidnapped. Jose Gutierrez, who lives in Ohio, had jetted out to Zacatecas on December 22 to celebrate the holidays with his wife-to-be Daniela Márquez, 31. The couple, her sister Viviana, 26, and...
Father charged with deliberately crashing family Tesla off cliff is seen in new video as nine police visits revealed
A California doctor accused of deliberately driving his Tesla 250ft off a cliff with his family inside had nine police visits to his home since 2017.The callouts to Dharmesh A Patel’s home in Pasadena were for reports of suspicious persons and burglary alarms, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing Pasadena Police Department records.A Pasadena City spokesperson told The Independent the incidents were deemed to be false alarms. None were for domestic disturbances, the LA Times noted.“There have been several false alarms after panic alarms were set off at the house,” the spokesperson said, and there have never been any domestic...
Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer goes viral
A recent photo of a woman sitting next to Sobhraj on an airplane headed to France, where he'll begin his new life, has since gone viral.
Sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was filmed attending vigil for victims
Twitter sleuths think they've found someone who looks like Bryan Kohberger, accused of slaying four Idaho college students, at a vigil for the victims.
Idaho student murders: Video appears to show victim talking about ‘Adam’ shortly before death
A newly uncovered video might provide fresh clues into the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
Eerie details emerge about Idaho student murders as cops say someone has ‘significant’ info and reject suspect theory
IDAHO cops have revealed that they think someone may have information that could shed light on the case surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students. Police officers have not yet identified a suspect – weeks after the victims were found dead at an off-campus home in Moscow in November.
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: 'Ferociousness' of vicious attacks gives key clue, ex-FBI agent says
A retired FBI agent believes the person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death is a man due to the "ferociousness" of the attack. Students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed in bed and stabbed in the chest and upper body with a large knife on Nov. 13.
Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’
BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James. The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0