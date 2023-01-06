Read full article on original website
Liebherr diesel excavators converted to hydrogen
Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Zepp.solutions has converted a pair of Liebherr 916 Litronic wheeled excavators from diesel to hydrogen-electric power. The company says it is the first time it has undertaken such as conversion in the construction industry. As well as the fuel cell system, the two machines have...
Vinci Energies signs acquisition deal
Vinci Energies has expanded its operations in Norway, with the acquisition of construction engineering specialist Otera AS. Otera, which is based in Grimstad in the southwest of the country, provides design, construction and maintenance services for electricity transmission and distribution networks, road infrastructures and tunnels. Vinci’s acquisition of the company...
WysePower acquired by engineering consultant
Global engineering consultant RSK is to acquire temporary site services company WysePower. The price has not been disclosed. WysePower, which was founded as WysePlant in 1958, supplies temporary equipment and site services for construction projects, including power, safety equipment, and site utilities. It has more than 260 employees, eight offices in the UK and is active in five continental European countries from a base in Amsterdam. Revenues in its most recent financial year were £28 million.
Interview: Trackunit CEO on construction’s digital transformation
There has never been more data in the construction industry than there is today and making intelligent use of it has never been more important. Andy Brown speaks to Trackunit CEO, Soeren Brogaard, about the future of data and crowdsourcing connectivity. During interviews I’m always listening out for an interesting...
Swiss contractor wins major tunnel contract in Norway
A joint venture between Switzerland’s Implenia and Norway’s Strangeland Maskin has been awarded a construction project on the Boknafjord tunnel in Norway. When completed, the tunnel will be the world’s longest and deepest subsea tunnel. Implenia will take on the excavation and construction of an 8.6km stretch...
US construction pay growth outstrips rest of private sector
Strong demand for construction workers in the US has led to pay growth outstripping the rest of the private sector. Average hourly earnings for workers in production and non-supervisory roles increased to US$33.15 last month. That represented a jump of 6.1% on December 2021, according to analysis by the Association of General Contractors (AGC).
