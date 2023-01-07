ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

ourquadcities.com

Victim identified in December shooting

UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

PPD investigating armed robbery, drive by shootings

PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are recovering after being shot in separate incidents Saturday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say the first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, after officers were called to NE Madison, between Wayne and Morgan Streets. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for attempted burglary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men were arrested for attempted burglary at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Kendall D. Fields, 28-year-old Kristopher J. Alexander and 29-year-old Breonn Cox-Green were arrested for attempted burglary, criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer. Peoria police...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple Peoria shootings on Saturday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police responded to two different shootings in Peoria on Saturday night. According to a Peoria Police press release, the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin had a 28-round ShotSpotter Alert at approximately 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile’s birthday party was underway when...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington police looking for two missing teens

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday. According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday. It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria. Blackwell...
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Three men arrested early Sunday morning on attempted burglary charge

PEORIA, Ill. – Three men were arrested by Peoria Police early Sunday morning, one of which was booked for the second straight day. Peoria Police said they responded to a call on E. Armstrong on the OSF campus at 1:50 A.M. Sunday to a report of males trespassing on private property.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man taken to Peoria County Jail after Friday traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. – One man was taken to the Peoria County Jail after a traffic stop on Friday night. Peoria Police said the stop occurred on East Arcadia St. by North Central Avenue. Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon....
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

One injured in Thursday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say they were called to Arcadia and Knoxville around 3:15 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of three rounds fired, but found no victim. The male was later found at...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One injured after Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person reported missing in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka man arrested after making terrorist threat to school district

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka police arrested a man Saturday who they said made a terrorist threat to a school district. Police said Jared Cochran, 39, is charged with Terrorism False Threat, Making a Terrorist Threat, and Disorderly Conduct. According to a Facebook post from the Eureka Police Department,...
EUREKA, IL
wglt.org

Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends

Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus

OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police investigate armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery to a local business. Police do not identify the business, but maps show a hardware store on West Starr in South Peoria, between Griswold and Arago. Police were called to that area around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, where...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
PEORIA, IL

