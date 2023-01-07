ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

LG&E plans to close all 26 of its in-person offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E is planning to close all of its in-person business offices. The utility provider said on its website that due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-services and "best practice among similar utilities," they will be closing all of their 26 business offices, including Kentucky Utilities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Warehouse, office damaged in Louisville's California neighborhood

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Arson officials are trying to figure out what caused a late night fire in the California neighborhood. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Louisville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of South 26th Street to find an auto body warehouse and office building in flames. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain. Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over...
LOUISVILLE, KY

