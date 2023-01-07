Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
wdrb.com
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
WLKY.com
Looking ahead: Big construction projects in Louisville that will be completed in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Louisville Business Firsthas rounded up a list of several highly anticipated Louisville projects that are slated to be be complete in 2023. Louisville's first Publix. The first Louisville Publix location broke ground in June of last year. Located at the corner of 2500 Terra...
WLKY.com
Neighbors in west Louisville express concerns about illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Portland and Russell say they are concerned about illegal dumping in their neighborhoods. Louise Masden says despite her efforts to keep the alley near her home clean, there's not much getting picked up. “I’ve been living here for 30 years, so this has been...
Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
Wave 3
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
spectrumnews1.com
Red Top Hotdogs owner opens bar in former brick and mortar location
LOUISVILLE,Ky — It’s time for a new chapter at 1127 Logan Street. This weekend, The Keswick, a bar and live music space, opened in the former Red Top Hotdogs building in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood. The Keswick is owned by Ryan Cohee, who is also the owner of...
spectrumnews1.com
186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WLKY.com
LG&E plans to close all 26 of its in-person offices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E is planning to close all of its in-person business offices. The utility provider said on its website that due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-services and "best practice among similar utilities," they will be closing all of their 26 business offices, including Kentucky Utilities.
Wave 3
Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
WLKY.com
Cedar Lake bourbon raffle to help adults with intellectual developmental disabilities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cedar Lake Foundation is holding its inaugural bourbon raffle. Cedar Lake is Louisville's largest provider of residential and community-based services for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities. The raffle will only have 1,000 tickets sold with 10 bourbon prize packages people can win. Amongst the packages...
WLKY.com
Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
WLKY.com
New restaurant Lou Lou on Market, with downstairs speakeasy, now open in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular St. Matthews restaurant opened a new concept in Nulu. Lou Lou Food & Drink just opened Lou Lou on Market in the former Decca location. The restaurant is bringing a Cajun flare to the neighborhood. The menu is New Orleans-inspired but offers a variety...
WLKY.com
Louisville's Waterfront Park named among nation's 20 best river walks. How to vote it No. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you love Louisville's riverfront?. Waterfront Park has been ranked among the 20 best river walks in the nation for the third year in a row, as named by USA Today. Now, people can vote their No. 1 choice for best of the best. In 2022,...
Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network
Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
WLKY.com
Warehouse, office damaged in Louisville's California neighborhood
CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Arson officials are trying to figure out what caused a late night fire in the California neighborhood. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Louisville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of South 26th Street to find an auto body warehouse and office building in flames. The...
Eight families displaced after fire at Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire broke out at a PRP apartment complex Sunday morning. According to the property manager of River Pointe Apartments, eight families were displaced in this fire but no one was hurt. They say the families were offered new units in the same complex. Five families...
24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain. Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over...
Wave 3
Local non-profit Shirley’s Way hosts 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local non-profit, Shirley’s Way, held their 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party Saturday evening to help the less fortunate stay warm this winter. This year, they broke a record and gave away around 700 coats to people who need them. Mike Mulrooney started the...
Comments / 0