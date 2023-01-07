Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Jesse Jackson Jr, others suing Hampton University for breach of contract
The lawsuits were filed by Jesse Jackson Jr., Dr. Wilmer Leon III, and Kelly Harvey-Viney, the daughter of HU's former president Dr. William Harvey.
royalexaminer.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
thewestsidegazette.com
Phillip Jones, 33, to Be Sworn in as One of America’s Youngest Mayors on Jan. 10
At 33, Phillip Jones will be among the youngest Mayors in the United States when he takes office in eight days. Jones will be sworn in on Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. in Newport News. He will be the city’s 27th Mayor, succeeding McKinley Price, 73, who took office in July of 2010.
WAVY News 10
Adams, Rouse make final pitches in race for Virginia’s 7th District Senate seat
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday’s special election between Republican Kevin Adams and Democrat Aaron Rouse will determine who represents Virginia’s 7th District in the Virginia State Senate. One of them will replace Republican Jen Kiggans, who beat Elaine Luria in the House of Representatives race in...
Organizations representing teachers respond to shooting at school in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Leaders of organizations that represent teachers from the local to the national level have issued statements about the tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in which a 6-year-old who had brought a gun to school shot and critically wounded a teacher. Newport...
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded...
Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old ‘red flag for the country’
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was critically injured when she was was shot by a 6-year-old student in Newport News is showing signs of improvement as authorities struggle to understand how a child so young could be involved in a school shooting, the city’s mayor said Saturday.
Age of Newport News elementary school shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities
Following the Funds: Why the VB based special election means so much to both parties
Both Democratic candidate Aaron Rouse, a former Virginia Beach City Councilman, and Republican candidate Kevin Adams, a political newcomer, and U.S. Navy veteran, have raised more than $1 million, with Rouse having a slight lead.
WAVY News 10
Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck Elementary School shooting
A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody...
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
WAVY News 10
Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Virginia's first free-standing casino is set to open in Portsmouth on Sunday, and as workers put the finishing touches on the construction, the city is preparing for both the benefits and the new challenges the casino will bring. 10 On Your Side wanted to know specifically what was being done to ensure the safety of those who attend the casino -- specifically, those who win a lot of money.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
During this week's Sunday Sitdown, Hampton City Schools discusses the FLEx Program, a unique and free virtual learning program for Virginia students.
WAVY News 10
New Portsmouth Police Chief to be sworn in
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – New Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins will be sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The meeting takes place at 801 Crawford St. in the Portsmouth City Council chamber at 7 p.m. Jenkins, who had been the interim chief, was appointed as police chief...
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Sewell's Point, Virginia in 1861
The Battle of Sewell’s Point was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America from May 18 to May 21, 1861, during the Civil War. In the early days of the war, General Winfield Scott proposed a plan to President Abraham Lincoln that was designed to strangle the Confederate states by using naval forces to blockade the coastline and take control of the Mississippi River Valley. The “Anaconda Plan” was unpopular with politicians, journalists, and others who wanted immediate military action. The war started when Confederate batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 13. Lincoln responded on April 19 by ordering a blockade of the southern seaboard from South Carolina to the Rio Grande. On April 20, the Union Navy burned and evacuated the Norfolk Navy Yard, destroying nine ships in the process. The evacuation gave the Confederacy access to a major shipyard, thousands of heavy guns, and control of Norfolk. General Walter Gwynn, who was in charge of the Confederate defenses around Norfolk, set up batteries at Sewell’s Point to protect the city and control Hampton Roads, the wide channel of water at the mouth of the James River. The Confederate batteries were under the command of Captain Peyton Colquitt. The Union sent a fleet to Hampton Roads to enforce the blockade, and on May 18–19, the Union gunboats USS Monticello and USS Thomas Freeborn exchanged fire with the battery at Sewell’s Point, resulting in little damage to either side. On May 21, the Monticello fired on the battery again but withdrew when it returned fire.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Surry native aims high
Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
'Murderabilia' website selling items with ties to DC snipers
There's been a growing, perhaps disturbing, new trend of items with ties to well-known criminals being sold online as "murderabilia." Some of those items include ones tied to the D.C. snipers.
WAVY News 10
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses...
VIDEO: NN officials provide significant updates on elementary school shooting
During a Monday afternoon press conference, the Newport News Police Chief, Schools Superintendent and Mayor provided updates on the investigation into Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School.
