Hampton, VA

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck Elementary School shooting

A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody...
Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Virginia's first free-standing casino is set to open in Portsmouth on Sunday, and as workers put the finishing touches on the construction, the city is preparing for both the benefits and the new challenges the casino will bring. 10 On Your Side wanted to know specifically what was being done to ensure the safety of those who attend the casino -- specifically, those who win a lot of money.
New Portsmouth Police Chief to be sworn in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – New Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins will be sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The meeting takes place at 801 Crawford St. in the Portsmouth City Council chamber at 7 p.m. Jenkins, who had been the interim chief, was appointed as police chief...
The Battle of Sewell's Point, Virginia in 1861

The Battle of Sewell’s Point was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America from May 18 to May 21, 1861, during the Civil War. In the early days of the war, General Winfield Scott proposed a plan to President Abraham Lincoln that was designed to strangle the Confederate states by using naval forces to blockade the coastline and take control of the Mississippi River Valley. The “Anaconda Plan” was unpopular with politicians, journalists, and others who wanted immediate military action. The war started when Confederate batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 13. Lincoln responded on April 19 by ordering a blockade of the southern seaboard from South Carolina to the Rio Grande. On April 20, the Union Navy burned and evacuated the Norfolk Navy Yard, destroying nine ships in the process. The evacuation gave the Confederacy access to a major shipyard, thousands of heavy guns, and control of Norfolk. General Walter Gwynn, who was in charge of the Confederate defenses around Norfolk, set up batteries at Sewell’s Point to protect the city and control Hampton Roads, the wide channel of water at the mouth of the James River. The Confederate batteries were under the command of Captain Peyton Colquitt. The Union sent a fleet to Hampton Roads to enforce the blockade, and on May 18–19, the Union gunboats USS Monticello and USS Thomas Freeborn exchanged fire with the battery at Sewell’s Point, resulting in little damage to either side. On May 21, the Monticello fired on the battery again but withdrew when it returned fire.
Surry native aims high

Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses...
