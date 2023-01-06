ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County reentry program combines gardening, culinary skills

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department culinary and horticulture reentry services programs have been cooking up something new at a handful of their facilities in recent months: hydroponic gardens.

The two programs have worked together for years to not only train inmates returning to their communities after their release from incarceration, but they assisted with job placement and retention, Patricia Ceballos, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s reentry services manager, said in a phone call last week.

Two months ago, reentry officials introduced hydroponic gardens in the form of indoor “towers,” teaching inmates in a classroom environment how to grow vegetables and herbs from seedlings in a way conducive to the latest industry standards.

The hydroponic gardens are a method of growing plants without soil and do not take up a lot of space, Ceballos said. Through the use of the 12 towers at Las Colinas Detention Center students have been able to grow lettuce, arugula, cilantro, spinach, strawberries and green onions.

These items are then taken straight from where they are grown to the culinary students, who use them in a variety of dishes.

“Not only are we offering skills for our folks who are part of our vocational programs, but a part of this is also an individual healing journey,” Ceballos said. “People who are working through some very difficult challenges in life, we build programs and support systems around them that allow for spaces to talk about their feelings, their life experience and how that correlates to growing fruits and vegetables and herbs.”

The horticulture and culinary courses contribute to the reentry programs’ goals of making inmates employable in fields that have some kind of upward mobility, Ceballos said.

In other vocational courses administered by the reentry services program, success stories include students finding a job at a construction company or working as a school counselor, said sheriff’s department officials. The culinary program itself placed former-student Angela Carapia in a restaurant after she left Las Colinas, officials said.

“We want people to have an experience and to feel ready to transition into the community — to be prepared with tools to help them be successful,” Ceballos said.

Students in the programs complete months of classes and work. The culinary program requires 800 hours in the kitchen/dining rooms and students who pass all six mastery tests earn a “Manage First Professional” certificate that is nationally recognized, as well as a barista certificate.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
San Diego Channel

Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
delmartimes.net

Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February

Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!

Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

10 Things About Jorge Carrillo

“Cada cabeza es un mundo.” (Spanish) Translation: “Every mind is a world unto itself.”. As farm workers in the 1950s and 1960s, Jorge Carrillo’s family endured terrible living and working conditions. Jorge knew that education was a way out for him. Jorge graduated from UC San Diego and went on to law school at Stanford. Jorge used his law degree to improve conditions for farm workers and help them gain more control over their lives and livelihoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
123K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy