ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McCarthy makes gains, still falls short; Bills’ Hamlin joins team via video; Prince Harry’s book exposes rifts | Hot off the Wire podcast

yaktrinews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Alarming’: Prince Harry allegedly mocks Prince William’s thinning hair in new memoir Spare

Prince Harry has allegedly taken a swipe at his brother's hair loss in the latest blow from his tell-all memoir Spare.In the book, which is due to go on sale in the UK on Monday 8 January, the younger royal mentions seeing the Duke of Wales at his grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral in April 2021.“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," Harry writes, bringing up his "familiar scowl" before describing his brother's thinning hair as "alarming".He noted it was "more advanced than mine" despite only being two years his junior.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spare: Revelations from Prince Harry’s bookTikToker devours raw salmon fillet on a bus and the internet is horrifiedPrince Harry says he was 'probably bigoted' before meeting Meghan
New York Post

George Santos staffer impersonated Kevin McCarthy’s top aide to raise money

A staffer working for sketchy George Santos’s House campaigns called up wealthy donors and pretended to be now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s chief of staff in order to raise money, The Post has learned. Sam Miele, who worked as a fundraiser for the disgraced Santos, called and emailed donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles in the guise of top McCarthy aide Dan Meyer, CNBC reported Monday.  According to the outlet, Miele was paid nearly $100,000 by the Santos campaign for his fundraising work, including $50,000 during Santos’ failed 2020 House run and more than $42,000 during the successful 2022 campaign. When contacted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy