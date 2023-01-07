TOP JOB: Sachin & Babi has promoted Amy Riordan to chief executive officer, a new role at the womenswear brand, which is oriented toward evening, special occasion and bridalwear. Riordan, formerly head of marketing, will oversee the strategic direction of the brand, working closely with husband and wife team and founders Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia to grow the brand, which last spring reentered the bridal business. More from WWDPlan C RTW Spring 2023Federico Curradi and Nick Fouquet Design Women's Capsule for ModesFay RTW Spring 2019 Said Sachin Ahluwalia, “Amy’s contribution as head of marketing has been invaluable in the growth of the...

4 DAYS AGO