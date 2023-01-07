Read full article on original website
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
Sachin & Babi Promotes Amy Riordan to CEO
TOP JOB: Sachin & Babi has promoted Amy Riordan to chief executive officer, a new role at the womenswear brand, which is oriented toward evening, special occasion and bridalwear. Riordan, formerly head of marketing, will oversee the strategic direction of the brand, working closely with husband and wife team and founders Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia to grow the brand, which last spring reentered the bridal business. More from WWDPlan C RTW Spring 2023Federico Curradi and Nick Fouquet Design Women's Capsule for ModesFay RTW Spring 2019 Said Sachin Ahluwalia, “Amy’s contribution as head of marketing has been invaluable in the growth of the...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Gong president steps down; Intuit exec joins Nordstrom board; Common Room adds product leader
— Kelly Breslin Wright is leaving her day-to-day operating role as president and chief operating officer at revenue intelligence platform company Gong. Wright joined the company’s board in March 2021 and stepped into the president role later that year. She will rejoin the board. Wright was an early employee...
gamblingnews.com
Swintt Names Lars Kollind as Head of Business Development
Swintt, an established provider of casino content, has reinforced its team with the addition of Lars Kollind. As announced by the company, Kollind, a seasoned industry veteran, will join as its new head of business development. Kollind Joins the Provider. The addition of Kollind to the provider’s team demonstrates Swintt’s...
How To Land a High-Paying Remote Job
There was a time just a few short years ago when remote jobs that paid big money were few and far between. The pandemic changed all that, and today employees can make good money working remotely and...
Black women are worn out from discrimination in corporate America. They're leaving to launch their own businesses, creating a hole for talent across industries.
Tired of racism and microaggressions, some Black women in corporate America are breaking into entrepreneurship so they can be their own boss.
The next era of work will be about skills–not pedigree. Here’s how employers are changing the way they judge potential, according to LinkedIn and Jobs for the Future
For decades now, companies have measured candidates largely by their degrees, years of experience, and other pedigree signals as filters to determine who to hire and promote. However, the cracks in this model are becoming more apparent by the day: 61% of the U.S. business leaders LinkedIn recently surveyed say it’s challenging to attract top talent right now–and studies suggest that traditional signals such as specific years of experience are flawed predictors of someone’s ability to do a job well.
Victoria’s Secret Announces CEO Change and Acquisition Completion
Victoria’s Secret’s transformation will continue with a new brand CEO and a newly acquired company. The lingerie and beauty products retailer announced Tuesday (Jan. 3) the upcoming departure of Brand CEO Amy Hauk and the completion of its acquisition of digitally native intimates brand Adore Me. Following the...
Bosses want employees on-site. Job candidates want remote work — and recruiters are caught in the middle.
Companies think that the shaky economy has swung the pendulum back in their favor, but recruiters say the tight labor market suggests otherwise.
Social skills revolution: The rise of outsider talent
Our educational and corporate institutions still handicap talent with the skills of the past.
TravelPulse
Rental Escapes Unveils 11 Percent Commission, Meetings With CMO
Rental Escapes rolled out an 11 percent commission rate that is available throughout the first quarter of 2023 and introduced the weekly “Wednesdays with Willie” meetings series designed to provide travel advisors with information on how to sell and market villas. “We’re excited to kick off 2023 in...
Spruce Power Picks Christian Fong As Next CEO
Spruce Power Holding Corp SPRU has appointed President and Director Christian Fong as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2023. Fong will succeed Eric Tech, who will remain on the Board of Directors. Fong has over fifteen years of executive leadership experience in the power and energy industry. Fong...
Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Karen S. Wells as Chief Strategy and Diversity Officer
As one of her first directives after being named president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America in September 2022, Leslie Motter created the chief strategy and diversity officer position focused on integrating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts into the organizational strategy. Some of the key responsibilities include...
nrn.com
What Walk-On's new CEO is planning for the company
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced Wednesday the promotion of Scott Taylor from COO and president to CEO, after twelve years at the company. Taylor will be taking the helm from the company’s founder, Brandon Landry, who will transition to chairman of the board of directors. In an exclusive interview with NRN, Taylor discussed his ambitions for Walk-On’s, including franchising expansion goals, and continuing to transition to a more tech and menu innovation-focused future.
Vida Health Makes Two Additions to Executive Leadership Team
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Virtual cardiometabolic care leader Vida Health today announced the additions of Elaine Divelbliss and Andrew Webb to its executive leadership team. Divelbliss as Chief People Officer & General Counsel and Webb as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005207/en/ Elaine Divelbliss and Andrew Webb join Vida Health’s executive leadership team as Chief People Officer & General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer respectively. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Allianz Trade, Santander CIB & Two Partnered to Develop a New B2B BNPL Solution Dedicated to Large Multinational Corporates
Allianz Trade, the world leader in trade credit insurance, Two, the pioneering business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce payments platform, and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), one of the Top Trade Finance banks in the banking sector, have partnered to provide the first global B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution for large multinational corporates. This is the first partnership of its kind. The companies have combined Allianz Trade’s more than 100 years of experience in trade credit insurance with Two’s cutting-edge B2B BNPL technology and Santander CIB’s capabilities and expertise in tailor-made Working Capital Solutions with more than EUR +300Bn of turnover.
23 of the best business apps for entrepreneurs that help with organization, connectivity, and mindfulness
Digital tools like apps have become a crucial part of running a business, founders told Insider. What's more, many are free or low cost.
techaiapp.com
It’s official: Digital trust really matters to everyone online
Business has always relied upon a foundation of trust. Before we did business we looked our potential business partner in the eye, shook their hand and got a sense of their trustworthiness. But trust today is based on many different things. Business interactions are increasingly online, virtual and (often) don’t...
mpo-mag.com
Baxter to Spin Off Renal Care, Acute Therapies Businesses
Baxter expects to complete the proposed spinoff into a new standalone kidney care company in 12-18 months. Baxter has announced plans to spin off its renal care and acute therapies businesses into an independent, publicly traded company as part of strategic operational changes. The company will also review strategic alternatives...
A Visionary: Honoring Business Icon Earl G. Graves Sr., Founder of Black Enterprise On His 88th Birthday
BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Publisher Earl G. Graves, Sr., was the quintessential entrepreneur who created a vehicle of information and advocacy that has inspired four generations of African Americans to build wealth through entrepreneurship, career advancement and money management. Born Jan. 9, 1935, Mr. Graves passed away quietly at 9:22 p.m....
