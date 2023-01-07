Read full article on original website
Related
James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023
James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023
Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
Thelma S Strausbaugh obituary 1952~2023
Thelma S Strausbaugh, 70, New Oxford, PA formerly of Fairfield, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born April 9, 1952 in Martinsburg, W. VA. the daughter of the late Harry Hahn and Frances Holton. Her husband of 48 years, Melvin “Buster” Strausbaugh died in 2020.
Robert W Bell obituary 1932~2023
Mr. Robert W Bell, 90, of State Line, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3 a.m. in the York Trauma Center. Mr. Bell was born in Brownsville, PA in 1932. He was the son of the late Fred W. Bell and Marie Bell of Greensburg, PA.
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Troy L Banks obituary 1972~2023
Troy L Banks, 50, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 4, 1972 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Donald Martin Jr. and Roxanne Sheila Amsley Banks. Troy attended the James Buchanan High School and later earned in GED. Troy enjoyed working...
Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023
Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Bermeda L Jones obituary 1924~2023
Bermeda L Jones, 98, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1924, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Dyarman) Clever. Bermeda married Chester B. Jones,...
Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023
Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
James E “Jim” Leitzel obituary 1957~2022
James E “Jim” Leitzel, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on December 29th, 2022 at his home. Jim was born August 7th, 1957 in Newburg, PA. to Charles and Janet Leitzel. He graduated from Shippensburg High and Franklin County Vo-Tech. He never married, remaining a sworn bachelor his entire life.
William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023
William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023
Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023
Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
Mary Janet Spalding obituary 1932~2023
Mary Janet Spalding, age 90, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Monday, January 2, 2023. Born November 26, 1932, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Ellsworth and Mary Kuhn Kendle. Janet was the former proprietor of the Nearly New Shop. She...
Jack Dwane Kennedy obituary 1940~2023
Jack Dwane Kennedy, 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Wellspan York Hospital. He had resided at the Shook Home in Chambersburg for the past two years. Born July 31, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Jack C. and Janet Mowen Kennedy.
Christine Y Moats obituary 1949~2023
Miss Christine Y Moats, 73, of Waynesboro, PA went to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 1, 2023, in her home. Born March 12, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence P. and Ardella I. (Gates) Moats. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Tuesday A Garcia obituary 1973~2022
Tuesday A Garcia, 48, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 in her home. Born December 26, 1973 in North Adams, MA she was the daughter of the late Bob and Shirley Fleming. Tuesday touched the lives of so many people and will be fondly remembered by her...
Patrick N “PN” Brown obituary 1940~2023
Mr. Patrick N “PN” Brown, 82, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Waynesboro, PA. Mr. Brown was the husband of Barbara W. Dalton Brown, a graduate of The Ohio State University, and a lover of golf. Mr. Brown will be...
Shirley C Lum obituary 1942~2022
Shirley C Lum (Pike), 80, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2022 at home. Born July 4, 1942 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ira Martin Pike and Helen V. (Jackson) Pike. She graduated from South Hagerstown High School, Hagerstown. Shirley was primarily a...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0