Blacksburg, VA

No. 13 Virginia seeks to hold off surging rival North Carolina

North Carolina had Virginia’s number last season, ending a seven-game losing streak in the series with a pair of double-digit victories. The 13th-ranked Cavaliers will look to turn the page on Tuesday night when the Tar Heels visit Charlottesville, Va., for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest. The Tar Heels...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Virginia’s Armstrong commits to play QB at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong announced his decision in a social media post Saturday. The move allows him to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who directed the Cavaliers’ offense during the most productive years of Armstrong’s career with the Cavaliers and recently signed on to lead the Wolfpack’s attack.
RALEIGH, NC
Paris’ surge helps No. 22 UNC beat No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Paulina Paris was ready for her fourth-quarter moment. So too was 22nd-ranked North Carolina when the chance came to stop a four-game skid. Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the final period to help the Tar Heels push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday, earning their first league win as well as a second against a top-5 opponent this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

