Star Stanford junior tight end Ben Yurosek, who earned second-team all-league honors in 2022, is returning to school, according to an ESPN source. Yurosek intends to come back to Stanford in 2023, where he'll be one of the focal points of the Stanford offense. The news is a boon to first-year coach Troy Taylor, who is taking over from coach David Shaw and will have back one of the program's linchpin players.

STANFORD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO