ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KGO

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs played with a heavy heart and on about four hours of sleep Saturday. He had been back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his ailing father Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday. Jacobs' 6-year-old son Braxton was the one who found Marty in distress and called 911.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGO

Source: Stanford TE Ben Yurosek to return for 2023 season

Star Stanford junior tight end Ben Yurosek, who earned second-team all-league honors in 2022, is returning to school, according to an ESPN source. Yurosek intends to come back to Stanford in 2023, where he'll be one of the focal points of the Stanford offense. The news is a boon to first-year coach Troy Taylor, who is taking over from coach David Shaw and will have back one of the program's linchpin players.
STANFORD, CA
KGO

NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC, Super Bowl 2023 schedule, seeding

The six matchups for the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are set, and thePhiladelphia Eagles(NFC) andKansas City Chiefs(AFC) are the teams that get byes. Among the interesting matchups for the first round: two divisional rivalries in the AFC and a matchup betweenDak Prescott and Tom Brady in the NFC.
ARIZONA STATE
KGO

Thompson (knee) a late scratch as Warriors lose to Magic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday after experiencing left knee soreness in pregame warmups. Thompson's left knee is the same leg as his torn ACL from 2019. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the training...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
ALABAMA STATE
KGO

Nearing return, Curry a full practice participant for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry could return to the court as soon as Tuesday. Curry, who has missed the past 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation, is listed as probable for the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on the most recent injury report. Warriors general manager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy