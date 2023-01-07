ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

2024 4-star LB Justin Williams reveals top six schools

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns put together one of the top linebacker classes in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, and it looks like they are looking to continue stacking talent at the position in 2024. Things are still early for the next wave of recruits in 2024,...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 6 Texas wins ugly in 56-46 defeat of Oklahoma State

After regressing defensively over the six games under interim head coach Rodney Terry, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns bounced back from the dreadful performance on Wednesday against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 56-46 road win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in Stillwater. Neither team shot the ball...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy