Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Dry and mainly seasonable start to the weekend

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- We can expect partly to mostly clear skies tonight with lows near the freezing mark.

It certainly feels colder compared to the past few days.

However, these high and low temperatures are closer to what we can expect for this time of year.

A sunny and pleasant start to the weekend on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 40s.

It's a chilly Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s and mostly clear skies.

We are tracking a disturbance, which will move through later in the day on Sunday.

Timing is still a little uncertain in terms of when the precipitation starts, but it appears the best chance for rain will be after 4 p.m.

We will have to monitor temperatures overnight as we could experience a slight change over to a wintry mix, especially near the Mason-Dixon line.

At this time accumulations look very light and just something to note as we have been without wintry weather.

The early half of the week looks quiet with sunshine on Monday and highs approaching 50 degrees.

