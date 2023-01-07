Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MinneapolisTed RiversMinneapolis, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
northloop.org
Before/After Views Of The North Loop Show Dramatic Changes
Before/After Views Of The North Loop Show Dramatic Changes. What we know today as a vibrant entertainment, residential and business district was still a dirty, rundown, almost-forgotten section of downtown Minneapolis 25 years ago. But as developers started to show interest back then, the city sent out a staffer with...
fox9.com
New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar
What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall
MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closes after 32 years at Eden Prairie Center
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant served guests for the last time on New Year's Eve. The family-owned restaurant operated inside Eden Prairie Center for 32 years. For some, the beloved establishment was a relic of a bygone era — when mall visitors played games at Piccadilly Circus and loaded up on sugar at Mr. Bulky's candy store.
Eater
A Sneak Peek at Marty’s Deli, the New Permanent Home of Minneapolis’s Favorite Sandwich Pop-Up
Minneapolis sandwich shop Marty’s Deli has operated as a roving pop-up and delivery service for the past two years, leaning on a loyal, focaccia-loving fanbase and a trusty ’73 VW bus. But this Saturday, January 7, the deli is debuting its new home — and revamped menu — at 400 Lowry Avenue NE.
fox9.com
New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism
Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
mprnews.org
Slurp: Chef Yia Vang and his pop up Hmong noodle restaurant
As 14 inches of snow fell Tuesday, Minneapolis’ newest noodle restaurant, Slurp Pop-up Noodle Shop, was busy with guests for their soft opening. Despite the cold and winter storm conditions, many trekked to get a taste of what Chef Yia Vang had cooked up for them. One guest, Ari...
fox9.com
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February. Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school....
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
Man, 22, dies in St. Louis Park stabbing; woman in custody
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in St. Louis Park Tuesday. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Logan Gregory Barham, 22, of St. Louis Park, died of a sharp force injury to the chest at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare.
tmpresale.com
Billy Joel & Stevie Nickss show in Minneapolis, MN Nov 10th, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the latest most current Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks presale code!! During this presale you will have a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets before anyone else. Reward yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often...
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
"We just feel like we were failed": Family of Jahmari Rice speaks out after Alfredo Solis aquitted of murder
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- The family of a 15-year-old killed during a school shooting in Richfield is speaking out after one of the two men charged with his killing is acquitted of the most serious charge leveled against him.Alfredo Solis was found guilty of assault, but not murder. And as Reg Chapman reports, Rice's family feels betrayed by the judicial system.Pictures of Jahmari Rice fill every room in the family home."He would have been right here with us the constant thoughts of that the holidays he would have been right here going through Christmas it was just really he didn't come...
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
insideradio.com
Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.
Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax. The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind. "I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. "[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was...
Comments / 3