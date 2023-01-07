ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before/After Views Of The North Loop Show Dramatic Changes

Before/After Views Of The North Loop Show Dramatic Changes. What we know today as a vibrant entertainment, residential and business district was still a dirty, rundown, almost-forgotten section of downtown Minneapolis 25 years ago. But as developers started to show interest back then, the city sent out a staffer with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar

What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater

The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall

MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism

Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
mprnews.org

Slurp: Chef Yia Vang and his pop up Hmong noodle restaurant

As 14 inches of snow fell Tuesday, Minneapolis’ newest noodle restaurant, Slurp Pop-up Noodle Shop, was busy with guests for their soft opening. Despite the cold and winter storm conditions, many trekked to get a taste of what Chef Yia Vang had cooked up for them. One guest, Ari...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

"We just feel like we were failed": Family of Jahmari Rice speaks out after Alfredo Solis aquitted of murder

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- The family of a 15-year-old killed during a school shooting in Richfield is speaking out after one of the two men charged with his killing is acquitted of the most serious charge leveled against him.Alfredo Solis was found guilty of assault, but not murder. And as Reg Chapman reports, Rice's family feels betrayed by the judicial system.Pictures of Jahmari Rice fill every room in the family home."He would have been right here with us the constant thoughts of that the holidays he would have been right here going through Christmas it was just really he didn't come...
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds

MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
insideradio.com

Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.

Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax. The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind. "I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. "[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

