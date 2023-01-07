Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

Read full article on original website
Related
Aberdeen PD Arrest One, Locate Other Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run
One driver in the fatal hit and run last Wednesday at the the intersection of Simpson Ave. and N Scammel St. has been arrested and the other vehicle involved was located by Aberdeen Police over the weekend. APD, with the help of the Montesano Police Department, located and apprehended 46...
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
Chronicle
One Arrested, Second Vehicle ID’d in Fatal Grays Harbor County Hit-and-Run
The Aberdeen Police Department has identified the second vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday evening, according to a social media post from the department. The announcement comes a day after a suspect was arrested in the case, said Lt. Steve Timmons in a news...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft
• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
The Suburban Times
K9 and WSP Aviation Capture
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County
An Olympia man is facing a felony stalking charge in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman protected under a domestic violence no-contact order. The defendant, Matthew T. Fauls, 41, was convicted of three domestic violence charges — fourth-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious...
Seattle, Washington
Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust
Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
KOMO News
Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
Seattle, Washington
DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral
Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
Chronicle
Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County
Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
Seattle, Washington
Sunday Carjacking Near New Holly Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South early Sunday morning near the New Holly neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and contacted the victim who reported an unknown male had pointed a black handgun at him while stealing his vehicle.
KOMO News
Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars
KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Pellet Gun at Driver
Police arrested a man in Yesler Terrace early Friday morning after he pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at a driver. Just before 5 a.m., the victim called police and said he’d been driving near 14th Avenue and East Yesler Way when the suspect walked up to his car, shined a flashlight and pointed a gun at him. The victim drove away and called 911.
Chronicle
Sirens: Possession of Stolen Vehicle; Eluding Police; DUI Arrest; Assault; Theft
• A juvenile was arrested in the 400 block of North Ash Street at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 and was booked into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly entering a vacant apartment and causing damage inside. • A burglary of a business in the 500 block of...
Comments / 5