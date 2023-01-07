ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Wild horses and burros up for adoption in the Valley

By Gabriela Gonzalez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLAJt_0k6IQhm500

MERCEDES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Bureau of Land Management will host a two-day event where wild horses and burros can be adopted in the Rio Grande Valley.

Animals offered at the Mercedes event are adult and yearling horses along with burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west, according to a press release from the BLM.

The bureau periodically removes animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and protect other rangeland sources.

The event will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27 at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds, located on the 1000 block of N. Texas Avenue in Mercedes.

Adoptions will take place on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The following requirements applicants to qualify for adoption include:

  • Applicants must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse;
  • Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water, and shelter;
  • Corral fence must meet height requirements:
    • Adult horses – 6 feet;
    • Yearlings – 5 feet; and
    • Burros – 4.5 feet; and
  • Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.

BLM staff will approve applications and will provide more information to assist at the adoption event.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

Woman wields pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was arrested after attempting to cut a woman with a machete, authorities said. Aldo Lopez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 900 block of […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Cruz criticizes Biden for not visiting McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, on Sunday suggested President Joe Biden should visit McAllen if he is serious about addressing border security. Cruz’s statement came ahead of Biden’s scheduled visit to El Paso on Sunday. “Finally, after 5.3 million illegal alien crossings with over a million who got away, […]
MCALLEN, TX
KTSM

CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Police say 20-year-old behind string of auto thefts, including stolen gun

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A string of vehicle burglaries and the theft of a handgun have lead to the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Weslaco, police say. Nathan Andrew Delgado, 20, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Saturday on charges that included four counts of burglary of vehicle, class A misdemeanors; one count of theft […]
WESLACO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy