Wyncote, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday

PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
local21news.com

Lebanon County player wins almost $300k in PA Lottery online game

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the premier bonus game.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

St. Joseph's Prep hosts heart screening event honoring Damar Hamlin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heart screening event was held at Saint Joseph's Prep in North Philadelphia, partnered with non-profit Simon's Heart. The event was hosted in honor of Damar Hamlin and a prep student who died of cardiac arrest eight years ago. Saturday, volunteers and doctors gave student-athletes and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show

Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search

LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Photos: Viewers share favorite moments from 2023 PA Farm Show

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing and lots of people are sharing their favorite moments from the event. From delicious food to displays and getting to spend time with the animals, take a look at the photo gallery to see some of our viewer's favorite memories so far.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travel2next.com

21 National Parks in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Francis Sullivan named new CEO of PPL Corporation

Allentown-based PPL Corporation announced Thursday that Francis X. Sullivan will take over as executive vice president and chief operating officer effective Jan. 1, 2023. Sullivan will replace Gregory Dudkin, who is on extended medical leave. While Dudkin will remain executive vice president, while he is on leave, he is not expected to return to PPL. […] The post Francis Sullivan named new CEO of PPL Corporation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’

(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

