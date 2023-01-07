Read full article on original website
Top stars, best performances in Pennsylvania high school basketball games played January 1-7
From Evan Berger of Thomas Jefferson to Tiffany Zelmore of Mt. Pleasant, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Pennsylvania in games played January 1-7
Onward State
Rutgers Football Hires Former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca
Former Penn State football offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was hired by Rutgers to fill the same role, as announced by the team Saturday. Ciarrocca previously spent three seasons with Rutgers from 2008 to 2010. “I want to thank Coach Schiano and Rutgers for giving me the opportunity to return to...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
local21news.com
CBS21 News team falls just short in PA Preferred cooking competition
Harrisburg, PA — A secret bag of ingredients, thirty minutes, two professional chefs and four “media personalities” that were trying to lend a helping hand. The PA Preferred Thermador Challenge drew a crowd today for the Iron Chef like competition. “(It’s exciting) just being a part of...
local21news.com
Lebanon County player wins almost $300k in PA Lottery online game
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the premier bonus game.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
local21news.com
St. Joseph's Prep hosts heart screening event honoring Damar Hamlin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heart screening event was held at Saint Joseph's Prep in North Philadelphia, partnered with non-profit Simon's Heart. The event was hosted in honor of Damar Hamlin and a prep student who died of cardiac arrest eight years ago. Saturday, volunteers and doctors gave student-athletes and...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show
Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
sanatogapost.com
Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search
LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
local21news.com
Photos: Viewers share favorite moments from 2023 PA Farm Show
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing and lots of people are sharing their favorite moments from the event. From delicious food to displays and getting to spend time with the animals, take a look at the photo gallery to see some of our viewer's favorite memories so far.
travel2next.com
21 National Parks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
This is Pennsylvania’s ‘lightning capital,’ report says
Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S.
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Francis Sullivan named new CEO of PPL Corporation
Allentown-based PPL Corporation announced Thursday that Francis X. Sullivan will take over as executive vice president and chief operating officer effective Jan. 1, 2023. Sullivan will replace Gregory Dudkin, who is on extended medical leave. While Dudkin will remain executive vice president, while he is on leave, he is not expected to return to PPL. […] The post Francis Sullivan named new CEO of PPL Corporation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
local21news.com
Man allegedly beats person with a baseball bat outside his Upper Allen home
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after officials say he beat someone with a baseball bat and damaged a vehicle following a fight. According to Upper Allen Police, 27-year-old Judson Masland had been involved in a fight outside his residence on the 300 block of Melbourne Ln. at around 8 p.m. on Jan.6.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’
(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
