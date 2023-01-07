Read full article on original website
Home of Broken Arrow murder-suicide demolished
The house where Broken Arrow police say a murder- suicide involving 2 adults and six children took place has been demolished.
Police: 12-year-old in custody for stabbing death of brother
A community is mourning the loss of a child who was allegedly murdered by his sister.
abc17news.com
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police. The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release. Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived,...
12-year-old Tulsa girl stabs brother to death
A 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabbed her little brother to death in the middle of the night Thursday, police said. The young girl allegedly woke her parents up at their Tulsa residence shortly before midnight to tell them she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to police. Emergency officials performed CPR on the boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments complex before rushing him to the hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery. The 9-year-old died shortly after 2:30 a.m., police said. The boy’s sister was arrested and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Police have not revealed a motive for...
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
fox29.com
Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death
OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several pounds of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
Tulsa County judge to decide whether 4 people will stand trial for 2022 murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge is expected to rule whether four people will stand trial after they were arrested for the shooting death of a woman at the Center of the Universe in 2022. It’s expected at 1:30 p.m. Monday that four of five people arrested in...
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
KTUL
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
12-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Her 9-Year-Old Brother While Parents Slept, Cops Say
A 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cops say she fatally stabbed her little brother while their parents slept upstairs. First responders arrived at the apartment and began performing CPR on the boy, 9, before rushing him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Cops say the boy died at the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The names of the children and their parents were not released by police. The older sister is being held at a juvenile justice center in Tulsa. Read it at News On 6
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
News On 6
12-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Killing Little Brother; Tulsa Child Crisis Unit Takes Over Investigation
Tulsa Police say a 12-year-old girl is in custody after she stabbed her nine-year-old brother multiple times at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. The Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit is handling the case since it involves two minors. Officers were called to the complex around midnight and say...
Tulsa Police say 12-year-old stabs 9-year-old to death
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 9-year-old boy is dead after he was stabbed by a 12-year-old girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at a nearby apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
okcfox.com
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other
TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
