Tulsa, OK

New York Post

12-year-old Tulsa girl stabs brother to death

A 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabbed her little brother to death in the middle of the night Thursday, police said. The young girl allegedly woke her parents up at their Tulsa residence shortly before midnight to tell them she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to police. Emergency officials performed CPR on the boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments complex before rushing him to the hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery. The 9-year-old died shortly after 2:30 a.m., police said. The boy’s sister was arrested and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Police have not revealed a motive for...
TULSA, OK
fox29.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Her 9-Year-Old Brother While Parents Slept, Cops Say

A 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cops say she fatally stabbed her little brother while their parents slept upstairs. First responders arrived at the apartment and began performing CPR on the boy, 9, before rushing him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Cops say the boy died at the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The names of the children and their parents were not released by police. The older sister is being held at a juvenile justice center in Tulsa. Read it at News On 6
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings

TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police say 12-year-old stabs 9-year-old to death

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 9-year-old boy is dead after he was stabbed by a 12-year-old girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at a nearby apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
TULSA COUNTY, OK

