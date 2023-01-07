A 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabbed her little brother to death in the middle of the night Thursday, police said. The young girl allegedly woke her parents up at their Tulsa residence shortly before midnight to tell them she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to police. Emergency officials performed CPR on the boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments complex before rushing him to the hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery. The 9-year-old died shortly after 2:30 a.m., police said. The boy’s sister was arrested and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Police have not revealed a motive for...

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO