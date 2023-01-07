ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Accused murderer charged with two more killings, says Fresno County DA

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

A Coarsegold man who was already in the Fresno County jail for one alleged murder has been charged with two more killings, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Andrew Levi Hammond, 27, is accused of being responsible for the deaths of 41-year-old Fernando Gonzales on September 28, 2020; 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022 and Brandon Munoz, 39, on November 2, 2022. All of the murdered men were from Fresno and died by gunshot.

Hammond faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, if he is convicted of all the charges.

The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the possibility of seeking the death penalty.

Police said Gonzales was shot and killed during a disturbance that broke out at a family function at a home near the 4600 block of East Washington Ave.

Rice was killed while in a garage at a home near Indianapolis and Sherman avenues. Police said Rice was with two other men when the alleged shooter, Hammond, came up to him and shot him.

The last killing happened in a house on Anna Avenue near Gettysburg Avenue and Fresno Street. Police found Munoz suffering from a gunshot would. He died at the scene.

Police had initially responded to the home after getting a report that someone was injured inside.

Hammond is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 11 in Department 11.

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
