Waco, TX

KCEN

Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation

WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County drug raid yields four arrests

Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Crime up in Killeen

Crime is getting worse in Killeen — and the numbers show it. The city is seeing violent crime increase and an even greater rise in property crimes. Homicides in Killeen increased by nearly 30 percent. Those numbers are even bigger for business break-ins across the city. Community groups like...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Municipal Court gives update on warrant forgiveness

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Killeen says the Municipal Court had 61 citizens appear at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants – with a total value of $58,418.98. The court offered warrant forgiveness during the month of December 2022, requesting that citizens with outstanding...
KILLEEN, TX
KTRE

Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS

BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
TEMPLE, TX

