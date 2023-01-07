Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Affidavit: Missing Waco man shot during argument; suspects decided to ‘put him out of his misery’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of Stanley Wilcox, told detectives Wilcox was wounded by gunfire during an argument inside his home and they decided they should “put him out of his misery,” an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
KWTX
Temple Police need help identifying suspects in Academy Sports robbery, assault of employee
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a trio of suspects in a robbery at Academy Sports on New Year’s Day. “They were seen attempting to leave with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “When confronted...
News Channel 25
Crime up in Killeen
Crime is getting worse in Killeen — and the numbers show it. The city is seeing violent crime increase and an even greater rise in property crimes. Homicides in Killeen increased by nearly 30 percent. Those numbers are even bigger for business break-ins across the city. Community groups like...
Molina brothers indicted in 2019 murder case
Murder cases that a grand jury declined to indict in 2019, have now been indicted and the two men accused are in jail.
fox44news.com
Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
KWTX
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
fox44news.com
Killeen Municipal Court gives update on warrant forgiveness
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Killeen says the Municipal Court had 61 citizens appear at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants – with a total value of $58,418.98. The court offered warrant forgiveness during the month of December 2022, requesting that citizens with outstanding...
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
KTRE
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
KWTX
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
News Channel 25
Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS
BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
Comments / 0