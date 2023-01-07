Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
Joey’s Song aims to raise money and awareness in the fight against Epilepsy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During a concert event at The Sylvee on Saturday, Joey’s Song delivered music while also raising money for research and helping people understand Epilepsy. Mike Gomoll started Joey’s Song as an organization in 2010, after his four-year-old son Joey died after battling a severe form...
Ukrainian woman uses skills learned in Wisconsin to help war-torn town heal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Searching for the bodies of her family members after Russian attacks on her home, a Ukrainian woman met an American journalist. Though it may have seemed like the two didn’t have a lot in common, a small south central Wisconsin town brought them together. Now,...
Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show
MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
Christopher Miller’s family continues to search as efforts from law enforcement dwindle
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been almost two months since 27-year-old Christopher Miller was last seen, and while efforts within law enforcement have come to a halt, Miller’s family has no plans of stopping their own search for Chris. Tammy James, Chris’s mother says while her family...
Beloit Fire Department welcomes 3 new battalion chiefs
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department welcomed three new battalion chiefs during a swearing-in ceremony Friday. Two of the new battalion chiefs were new hires while the other was promoted from being Captain. Battalion chiefs were introduced to the fire department after a recent reorganization, and they will lead each 24-hour shift.
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
Dane Co. Medical Examiner confirms Verona school principal died in crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg earlier this week as a local middle school principal. The medical examiner’s office stated that Beth Steffen, 56, died as a result of the injuries...
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired. The woman left the area but returned shortly...
Crews continue to battle flames at John's Disposal Services in Whitewater
Fire crews responding to fire at John's Disposal, in Whitewater, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2023.
PBS travel show 'Places to Love' visits Madison Jan. 20
Shilpa Sankaran’s mother Lalita never misses an episode of the public television travel show “Places to Love,” in which host Samantha Brown takes viewers on tours around the globe. Lalita Sankaran will definitely tune in when her daughter’s wellness spa, Kosa Spa, is featured on a new...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Wisconsin woman charged with POISONING HER HUSBAND not once but THREE TIMES
A woman in Madison, Wisconsin has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional murder after she allegedly tried to poison her husband THREE TIMES!. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, according to police poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, by adding barbiturates into his coffee, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The couple...
Husband and wife combine dental practices into new office in Verona
A pair of dental clinics merged to become one on Thursday, and the reason behind the move was love.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
UW-Madison announces Fall Dean's List
MADISON, Wis (January 5, 2023) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college.
Madison’s ‘Ultimate Hockey Dad’ dies, son scores four goals the next day
MADISON, Wis. — From travel teams to Memorial High hockey, everyone knew one thing: Eric Feinstein was the ultimate hockey dad. “He was the loudest dad in the stands; he had his video camera at every game; he was so proud of his kids,” said Jamie Beyler, one of Feinstein’s co-workers, friends, and fellow hockey parents. “You’d always hear, “Let’s...
