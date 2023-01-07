ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
FITCHBURG, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show

MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Fire Department welcomes 3 new battalion chiefs

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department welcomed three new battalion chiefs during a swearing-in ceremony Friday. Two of the new battalion chiefs were new hires while the other was promoted from being Captain. Battalion chiefs were introduced to the fire department after a recent reorganization, and they will lead each 24-hour shift.
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

PBS travel show 'Places to Love' visits Madison Jan. 20

Shilpa Sankaran’s mother Lalita never misses an episode of the public television travel show “Places to Love,” in which host Samantha Brown takes viewers on tours around the globe. Lalita Sankaran will definitely tune in when her daughter’s wellness spa, Kosa Spa, is featured on a new...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Wisconsin woman charged with POISONING HER HUSBAND not once but THREE TIMES

A woman in Madison, Wisconsin has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional murder after she allegedly tried to poison her husband THREE TIMES!. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, according to police poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, by adding barbiturates into his coffee, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The couple...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
shorelineareanews.com

UW-Madison announces Fall Dean's List

MADISON, Wis (January 5, 2023) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison’s ‘Ultimate Hockey Dad’ dies, son scores four goals the next day

MADISON, Wis. — From travel teams to Memorial High hockey, everyone knew one thing: Eric Feinstein was the ultimate hockey dad. “He was the loudest dad in the stands; he had his video camera at every game; he was so proud of his kids,” said Jamie Beyler, one of Feinstein’s co-workers, friends, and fellow hockey parents. “You’d always hear, “Let’s...
MADISON, WI

