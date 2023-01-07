Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Jacob Dominguez, Michelle Arellanes of San Marcos Named Athletes of the Week
San Marcos wrestler Jacob Dominguez and basketball player Michelle Arellanes were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. The SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday due to the heavy rainstorm. The honorees will be recognized at the next luncheon on Jan. 23. Dominguez...
Photos: Sierra Canyon girls down La Jolla Country Day in SoCal battle of Power 25 teams
JuJu Watkins scores game-high 30 points to lead the Trailblazers in The Chosen-1s Invitational at the Galen Center
SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Boys Basketball Rankings: Carlsbad moves to No. 2 after beating San Ysidro
SBLive’s San Diego Section high school boys basketball rankings are compiled by SBLive California reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the winter 2022-23 season. SBLIVE SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGSJanuary 9, 2023 1. St. Augustine (14-3) The Saints ...
