WBOY
WVU looks for second-straight win vs. TCU Tuesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s West Virginia women’s basketball team will aim for a second-straight win as the Mountaineers welcome TCU into the Coliseum Tuesday night. WVU swept all three meetings against the Horned Frogs last year, including a victory over TCU in the first round of...
Mountaineer duo enters NWSL Draft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s hero of the Big 12 Tournament and one of the top center-backs in the Big 12 Conference have entered their names into the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. Jordan Brewster and Gabrielle Robinson hope to hear their names called by one of...
Joe Toussaint: “I’m going to be strong for my guys”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the midst of a three-game skid that coincides with the start of conference play, West Virginia is looking for a player to step up. The Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) have dealt with subpar shooting performances and some of the same issues that have stung them repeatedly, like turnovers and missed free throws. WVU made just 4 of 20 shot attempts from three-point range, and shot just 64.3 percent from the charity stripe in Saturday’s loss to No. 3 Kansas.
WVU women’s hoops vs TCU: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off the first Big 12 win of her WVU coaching career, Dawn Plitzuweit and her team return home to the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum to take on conference foe TCU. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. TCU at WVU...
All-American defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins chooses West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s football coaching staff learned of its second transfer portal commitment of the day Sunday afternoon. Davoan Hawkins, a former three-star defensive lineman out of Lauderdale Hill, Florida, announced via social media that he is headed to Morgantown. Hawkins, who began his collegiate career...
Mountaineers add two for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford has announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023 season. Joining the Mountaineers are fifth-year senior defender Thomas Decottignies and senior defender Max Broughton. Both have enrolled at WVU for the Spring 2023 semester. Decottignies enters...
Stories of the Week: January 1 through January 7
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A federal court has upheld a state law requiring athletes to participate in sports based on biological sex. The Morgantown Ice Arena will shut down this spring for an improvement project...
Pantry Plus More holds first Saturday distribution
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A few weeks ago, Pantry Plus More held its final round of Tuesday deliveries, however that didn’t mean that the group’s services would cease to exist. On Jan. 7, Pantry Plus More held its first round of Saturday distributions to aid families throughout the area.
