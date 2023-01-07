Read full article on original website
Colleen Hinojosa
2d ago
people leaving comments like let it free leave it in the wild need to think this animal was most likely bred in captivity and the owners are the only life it knows so "setting it free" would KILL it duh!
Reply(6)
41
latuya
2d ago
Stupid people. Stop taking wild animals and making them your pets just because they’re cute! How do you think they feel being taken away from their home only to be put in a cage in yours???
Reply(6)
31
Johnna Hernandez
2d ago
First off this, Sanmaur looks like it was well taken care of. And also if it was skinny and in bad condition, yeah give the people of fine, but give the people back that animal that poor guy. He probably only knows them people.
Reply(3)
34
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Celebrating a Century of Life: WWII and Korean War Veteran Tommy Green Turns 100Larry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
One Green Planet
Texas Shelter Shares Heartwarming Transformation of Emaciated Rescue Dog
A Texas shelter shared before and after pictures of a formerly emaciated dog who got a second shot at life, all thanks to a new family. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) posted about Rocco’s transformation. Rocco had arrived at the shelter in October after rescuers learned about stray dogs. The rescuers responded to the call of a pair of “paper-thin dogs needing help.”
KSAT 12
Cute video from San Antonio Zoo shows porcupine paying a visit to the lions
SAN ANTONIO – Elmer the porcupine is apparently not afraid of big cats at the San Antonio Zoo. The zoo posted a video of Elmer visiting the lions on Wednesday on Facebook. The video, which can be seen in the player above, shows a lion pawing at the porcupine and following it up and down the window.
New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!. The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo. The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins,...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
San Antonio has more green space than any other major Texas city, report finds
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio was recently ranked as the No. 1 city in Texas with the most green space. A report from Lawn Love ranked nearly 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S. to determine which area had the highest amount of green space. San Antonio came...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
KSAT 12
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
KSAT 12
Litter of puppies recovering after lawn mower accident, donations needed for their recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A litter of orphaned puppies are recovering from injuries after being hit by a lawn mower. According to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a litter of 5-day-old puppies and their mother were hit by a lawn mower on Tuesday in a wooded area of San Antonio. The...
KSAT 12
Fire tears through South Side home, displacing 3-generation family of KSAT intern
SAN ANTONIO – Three generations of a South Side family were displaced by a fire at their home, and are now trying to pick up the pieces. The fire broke out on Dec. 30 at a home in the 2900 block of Desague Street and involved a member of the KSAT family, intern and Texas A&M-San Antonio journalism student Sarah Cervera.
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
KSAT 12
VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen
SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
Christmas Eve accident leaves 14-year-old hospitalized with major burns
SAN ANTONIO — An accident on Christmas Eve left a 14-year-old San Antonian in the hospital with burns to over most of his body. Two weeks later, the family is trying to cope as he recovers. Presents still wait under the tree for Marcus Rutledge Jr., who spent Christmas...
KSAT 12
Driver killed in Northeast Side crash along with 2 siblings failed to yield to SUV, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a driver who was killed in a Sunday night crash along with two of her siblings failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle. The car carrying the three family members was T-boned by an SUV on...
KSAT 12
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
Comments / 94