Danville’s opening First Fridays event of 2023 took place at the David S Palmer Arena, and FIRE AND ICE, as it was named, brought out a massive crowd. The public was told to enter through the public skating door on Main Street, and they did. But it took a while to get through a very long line. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr certainly noticed.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO