PBL 7th-grade boys basketball loses 29-26 to Iroquois West
ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 29-26 to Iroquois West on Thursday. The Panthers had a 11-2 lead after the first quarter and a 13-12 advantage going into halftime. The score was tied 19-19 at the end of the third quarter before Iroquois West outscored PBL 10-7 in the final quarter.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL boys basketball loses 70-31 to Rantoul
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 70-31 to Rantoul on Friday. “It’s a tough loss,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “We’ve got to learn how to play when people get up in us and pressure us. We played on our heels all night. We played intimidated and scared. You’re never going to win a basketball game like that.”
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park defeats Armstrong-Potomac 34-30
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 34-30 over Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday in a game played at the Hoosier Gym. “This was a typical Cissna Park versus Armstrong game – a back-and-forth battle where neither team shot well, but did manage to get some stops,” Cissna Park head coach Anthony Videka said.
Bismarck, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Iroquois West High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School.
thecomeback.com
Illinois basketball player makes shocking decision
The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team received some horrible news on Friday regarding freshman guard Skyy Clark, who is stepping away from the program due to personal reasons. Clark took to social media to reveal the news, stating that it is “time to step away from basketball and...
Burst pipes damage Urbana Middle School gym
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana Middle School is facing “major” damage to their main gym after frozen pipes burst over winter break. In an email to a parent, Principal Derrick Cooper said maintenance crews have been working hard to save the gym floor. But, it has created issues for P.E. classes. Cooper said the locker […]
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive
Update 6:12 p.m. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.” Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, said Kelly was located by the Sangamon River by an Illinois State Police air unit, which subsequently led first responders on the ground […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
First Fridays’ FIRE AND ICE Brings Down the House at Palmer Arena
Danville’s opening First Fridays event of 2023 took place at the David S Palmer Arena, and FIRE AND ICE, as it was named, brought out a massive crowd. The public was told to enter through the public skating door on Main Street, and they did. But it took a while to get through a very long line. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr certainly noticed.
WAND TV
I-57 southbound down to one lane in Champaign Co. near mile post 226, Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County. As of 10:00 p.m., the left lane of I-57 has been opened. The right lane is still closed for recovery operations. WAND is working to learn...
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Faraci selected as new state senator in 52nd District
CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci will serve as the next state senator in Illinois’ 52nd District. Democratic party leaders from Champaign and Vermilion counties made the announcement on Saturday. Faraci was one of ten people to apply for the vacancy created by the unexpected...
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
WTHI
"The safety aspect of it is huge." Vermillion County's 3rd highway district upgrading safety features on county roads
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - District 3 of Vermillion County will soon see some upgrades to a few of its roads. County officials say they hope to make the roads smoother and safer. With the turn of the new year is come a turning of the page when it comes...
Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
Coroner identifies Danville man stabbed to death
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was […]
Longtime Maroa fire chief passes away
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department announced on Thursday that longtime Chief Larry Peasley has passed away. In a Facebook post, the department said Peasley died on Wednesday after a 40-year career in the department. The department added that Peasley’s family would like to thank the community for their thoughts and prayers over […]
Residents clean up after Gibson City tornado
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gibson City on Tuesday Night. The storm happened just before 6:00 p.m. 2 miles southeast of town. It was part of a tornado outbreak that spawned seven tornadoes in our WCIA 3 viewing area. In its path was Karen […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Larry E. Knilands
PIPER CITY — Larry E. Knilands, 81, of Piper City, formerly of Roberts and Thawville, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
