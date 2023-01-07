Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
Lions social media has epic troll of Aaron Rodgers after Sunday night football game, more Twitter reactions to Packers loss
Everything was on the line for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. A win and they would be in the playoffs to continue their improbable late-season run. But the Packers laid another January dud in a mistake-filled game in the regular-season finale at Lambeau Field, getting swept by the Detroit Lions...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Season-Ending Loss to Lions
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
Everything Aaron Rodgers said about his Packers future and potential retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t commit to a future with the franchise after losing to the Lions on Sunday night. The Packers No. 12 may have walked off the Lambeau Field grass for the final time as a player on Sunday night, as Green Bay fell to the Detroit Lions, thus ending any postseason aspirations.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points
In 1945, Green Bay Packers receiver Don Hutson scored 29 points in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. The post Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers OC Adam Stenavich: Must Hit for Big Plays vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers need to create some big plays against the Detroit Lions to keep up with their explosive offense.
Gronk kicking field goals during the Super Bowl?
Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. But it's probably not what you think...
Circa Sports to award $1M to winners of Circa Million IV pro football contest
After the Chiefs' victory over the Raiders on Saturday, the group — registered as "Chief-3" from Detroit, Michigan — will be awarded a total of $1 Million.
Lions' record at Lambeau Field: A look into Detroit's struggles ahead of key game in Green Bay
It's safe to say that Lambeau Field has not been kind to the Lions over the years. Detroit has struggled mightily on the frozen tundra, especially in the past three decades. But Dan Campbell's squad is looking to change that a little this weekend with a potential win-and-in matchup with the Packers on "Sunday Night Football."
Watch: Jamaal Williams had a great postgame message for all those who doubt the Lions
Jamaal Williams earned the Detroit Lions game ball for his record-setting game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. Williams scored two TDs in the Lions’ 20-16 win in Green Bay, a feat that earned him the team’s single-season rushing TD record. It also earned him a...
