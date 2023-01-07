ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Person found dead in front of Star Lodge in Vista identified

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

VISTA, Calif. – The medical examiner’s office has identified the man found dead in front of a business in Vista , as well as confirming the cause of death, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

Lt. Chris Steffen said 39-year-old Oscar Rodriguez was killed from gunshot wounds and was later found dead Thursday morning in front of the Star Lodge on 1900 West Vista Way.

A call came in shortly before 12:10 a.m. about a person down at the location, prompting homicide detectives to investigate the scene, the sheriff’s official said.

Drive-thru Shake Shack location to replace former Souplantation

Rodriguez’s family has been notified about his death, but law enforcement is still looking for the person or people responsible for his death.

There are still no details about a description of a shooter nor does the sheriff’s office have any information about the circumstances leading up to the homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200.  You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

