It's only early January, but so far in 2023 the pendulum on Wall Street has swung (to paraphrase Billy Joel) from sadness to euphoria. Stocks are off to a solid start following last year's dismal performance. Even though the Dow fell more than 110 points, or 0.3%, to close Monday's session it is still up more than 1% this year. The S&P 500 ended Monday down 0.1% while the Nasdaq gained 0.6%. But those two indexes are each up about 1.5% since the end of 2022.

1 DAY AGO