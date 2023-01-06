Read full article on original website
Related
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
KTEN.com
US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November
US consumers' credit-hungry approach to spending continued in November, with borrowing rising by nearly $28 billion, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday. The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the $29.12 billion jump seen in October but extends a historic stretch of reliance on debt during a year with soaring inflation.
Business Insider
Russian mercenary boss deepens rift with military, gloating that the actual army did nothing to secure a recent (and rare) victory
Yevgeniy Prigozhin said his Wagner Group troops were solely responsible for a claimed victory in the Ukrainian town of Soledar.
KTEN.com
Why is Wall Street cheery all of a sudden?
It's only early January, but so far in 2023 the pendulum on Wall Street has swung (to paraphrase Billy Joel) from sadness to euphoria. Stocks are off to a solid start following last year's dismal performance. Even though the Dow fell more than 110 points, or 0.3%, to close Monday's session it is still up more than 1% this year. The S&P 500 ended Monday down 0.1% while the Nasdaq gained 0.6%. But those two indexes are each up about 1.5% since the end of 2022.
KTEN.com
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
KTEN.com
Bolsonaro supporters break into Brazilian Congress and presidential palace
By Flora Charner, Marcia Reverdosa, Rodrigo Pedroso, Dakin Andone, Alaa Elassar and Heather Chen, CNN. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday pledged to punish hundreds of supporters of the country's former leader Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed major government buildings, smashing windows and using furniture to form barricades against security forces.
Electrolux warns of a loss due to weak North America performance
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shares at Sweden's Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) fell over 5% after the company on Wednesday announced that it would report a loss of about 2 billion Swedish crowns ($190.87 million) in the fourth quarter.
KTEN.com
First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US
The Biden administration rolled out additional measures during Tuesday's North American Leaders' Summit in a desperate bid to keep migrants from journeying to the US southern border. The latest slate of efforts come at a time of unprecedented movement in the Western Hemisphere and are designed to curb border crossings...
KTEN.com
Predictions are made for 2023 gas prices
(KTEN) — The average price for a gallon of gas across Texoma is $2.59 for unleaded regular and $3.89 for diesel, according to Douglass Distributing. And Brad Douglass, the fuel distributor's CEO, is predicting these prices will continue to decrease during the first few months of 2023. "The very...
KTEN.com
French workers can retire much younger than most. That's about to change
The French government is planning to raise the official retirement age by two years as part of a long-delayed reform to the country's pension system that prompted labor unions to call for nationwide strikes next week. New legislation will require French citizens to work until 64, from 62 currently, to...
FAA lifts ground stop on flights following computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. Earlier in the morning the FAA ordered all U.S. flights to...
Searchlight Cyber Appoints Evan Blair to Drive US Growth
WASHINGTON & PORTSMOUTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed Evan Blair as General Manager, North America, as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States in its mission to become the dark web intelligence market leader. In his role, Evan Blair will accelerate Searchlight Cyber’s growth in the US, bringing dark web intelligence and security capabilities to the commercial and government sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/ Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber (Photo: Business Wire)
80% of people seeking protection in Germany last year from Ukraine
BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Roughly eight out of 10 people seeking protection in Germany last year came from Ukraine as part of the largest flight of people in Europe since World War Two, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Brazil Braced for More Riots as Warrant Issued for Security Chief
The Brazilian government on Wednesday prepared for more chaos from supporters of ousted President Jair Bolsonaro after government buildings were raided by protesters over the weekend. The administration of incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ramped up security around the country after messages in right-wing social media channels called for mass demonstrations to “retake power.” “We have measures for this Wednesday to reinforce security throughout the country since pamphlets of new demonstrations have been circulated,” Lula’s chief of staff Rui Costa said late Tuesday. The safety measures come after Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Morae issued an arrest warrant for Bolsonaro’s former justice minister and public safety chief, Anderson Torres.Read it at Reuters
Comments / 0