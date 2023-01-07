ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Swartz is charged...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

1 injured in Des Moines hotel shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired at around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the sheriff's office.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Teenager shot in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teen is in the hospital after being shot in Fort Dodge. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue. Fort Dodge police say when they arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old boy shot...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale nurse honored with Distinguished Flying Cross

URBANDALE, Iowa — Maj. Katie Lunning humbly shares the story of her tumultuous 2021 tour in Kabul. The Minnesota Air National Guard air transport nurse says she was in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal. She describes the chaos that ensued after multiple suicide bomber attacks and her efforts to...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

East High auditorium dedicated to Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District on Sunday dedicated the East High auditorium to Iowa state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines. Gaines taught drama for 40 years before heading to the Statehouse before changing careers in 2011. The ceremony recognized Gaines' impact on the community through...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Driver extricated from car after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department extricated a driver from a car after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The department said slick roads caused a car to slide and crash into a gas pump around 7 a.m. on East 14th Street. The driver was taken to the hospital. He was injured, but there was no sign of serious trauma.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Warming trend begins Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

No. 11 Iowa State women fall to No. 17 Oklahoma 82-79

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 23 points, Skylar Vann hit the final go-ahead basket, and No. 17 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 Iowa State 82-79 on Sunday in a matchup of the Big 12′s top two offenses. In a game with 25 lead changes, Oklahoma struck last....
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Who's playing in the Des Moines metro in 2023?. Dozens of acts have announced shows in the Des Moines area. Below is a list of concerts at most of the area's major venues, Horizon Events Center, Wooly's, Hoyt Sherman Place, Gas Lamp, Platform, the Iowa State Fair and more.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

No. 25 Iowa State upsets No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — No. 25 Iowa State upset No. 17 TCU on Saturday by a final score of 69-67. Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones in scoring with 15 points including a game-winning three just before time expired. Iowa State had three other players score 10 points. With the...
FORT WORTH, TX
KCCI.com

Drake beats Murray State 82-64 to snap losing streak

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake men's basketball defeated Murray State on Saturday night 82-64 to snap a two-game losing streak. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. They are now in 8th place in the conference standings. DJ Wilkins led...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State up 11 spots to No. 14 in latest AP Poll

After a 2-0 week, the Iowa State men's basketball team jumped 11 spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. It is the biggest jump of any team in the poll this week. Iowa State hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday before heading to Lawrence to take on No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 14.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

40s and mostly sunny skies

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are looking dry for a while here with our next chance for any rain or snow arriving on Thursday. Otherwise we'll stay warm and dry through the middle of the week with low to mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures dropping into the low 30s Thursday and Friday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Friday Night Hoops Week One

Friday Night Hoops tipped off with an OT thriller between North Polk and Bondurant-Farrar. KCCI's Scott Reister, Jeff Dubrof, and Shannon Ehrhardt have all the action from around the area.

