Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Swartz is charged...
KCCI.com
1 injured in Des Moines hotel shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired at around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the sheriff's office.
KCCI.com
Teenager shot in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teen is in the hospital after being shot in Fort Dodge. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue. Fort Dodge police say when they arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old boy shot...
KCCI.com
Urbandale nurse honored with Distinguished Flying Cross
URBANDALE, Iowa — Maj. Katie Lunning humbly shares the story of her tumultuous 2021 tour in Kabul. The Minnesota Air National Guard air transport nurse says she was in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal. She describes the chaos that ensued after multiple suicide bomber attacks and her efforts to...
KCCI.com
East High auditorium dedicated to Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District on Sunday dedicated the East High auditorium to Iowa state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines. Gaines taught drama for 40 years before heading to the Statehouse before changing careers in 2011. The ceremony recognized Gaines' impact on the community through...
KCCI.com
Iowa nurse who saved lives in Afghanistan suicide bomb attack to be honored with Distinguished Flying Cross
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Iowa nurse and airman is being honored for what she did to save others during the final day of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Air National Guard Major Katie Lunning, of Urbandale, will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross this weekend. The military says Lunning was...
KCCI.com
Therapy dog helps Iowa family pay it forward at Blank Children's Hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — Patients and nurses can't help but stare as Ruby, a golden retriever, strolls down the hallway at Blank Children's Hospital. The therapy dog brings a sense of calm each time she visits patients on the third floor. "She passed the therapy test on the first...
KCCI.com
Driver extricated from car after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department extricated a driver from a car after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The department said slick roads caused a car to slide and crash into a gas pump around 7 a.m. on East 14th Street. The driver was taken to the hospital. He was injured, but there was no sign of serious trauma.
KCCI.com
Warming trend begins Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
KCCI.com
No. 11 Iowa State women fall to No. 17 Oklahoma 82-79
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 23 points, Skylar Vann hit the final go-ahead basket, and No. 17 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 Iowa State 82-79 on Sunday in a matchup of the Big 12′s top two offenses. In a game with 25 lead changes, Oklahoma struck last....
KCCI.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Who's playing in the Des Moines metro in 2023?. Dozens of acts have announced shows in the Des Moines area. Below is a list of concerts at most of the area's major venues, Horizon Events Center, Wooly's, Hoyt Sherman Place, Gas Lamp, Platform, the Iowa State Fair and more.
KCCI.com
No. 25 Iowa State upsets No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — No. 25 Iowa State upset No. 17 TCU on Saturday by a final score of 69-67. Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones in scoring with 15 points including a game-winning three just before time expired. Iowa State had three other players score 10 points. With the...
KCCI.com
Drake beats Murray State 82-64 to snap losing streak
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake men's basketball defeated Murray State on Saturday night 82-64 to snap a two-game losing streak. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. They are now in 8th place in the conference standings. DJ Wilkins led...
KCCI.com
Iowa State up 11 spots to No. 14 in latest AP Poll
After a 2-0 week, the Iowa State men's basketball team jumped 11 spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. It is the biggest jump of any team in the poll this week. Iowa State hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday before heading to Lawrence to take on No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 14.
KCCI.com
40s and mostly sunny skies
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are looking dry for a while here with our next chance for any rain or snow arriving on Thursday. Otherwise we'll stay warm and dry through the middle of the week with low to mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures dropping into the low 30s Thursday and Friday.
KCCI.com
Friday Night Hoops Week One
Friday Night Hoops tipped off with an OT thriller between North Polk and Bondurant-Farrar. KCCI's Scott Reister, Jeff Dubrof, and Shannon Ehrhardt have all the action from around the area.
Comments / 0