As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Cozy and Classy Fit Ahead of Bengals' Regular Season Finale Against Ravens
Cincinnati is hoping to win their eighth-straight game
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three...
Chad Johnson Calls for Bengals ‘Coin Toss’ Touchdown Celebrations
Ochocinco knows a thing or two about celebrations.
Bengals Legend Willing to Pay for Joe Mixon's Touchdown Celebration Fine
Mixon scored and had quite the celebration during Sunday's win over Baltimore
Joe Burrow’s powerful statement on Bengals’ Super Bowl window
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one confident young man. If that is not yet clear, his latest bold statement about the team’s championship window should erase all doubts about him. When asked about his thoughts on the idea of a championship window, Burrow responded with a powerful message...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision
Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
Chiefs Report: One possible neutral site location for AFC Championship has been eliminated
On Friday afternoon, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, and other football fans around the world, found out that the AFC Championship game would be held at a neutral site this season due to the events that have transpired this last week. The Kansas City Chiefs could very well clinch...
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Bills vs. Dolphins in Wild Card Round: Full Look at AFC Playoff Bracket
The Buffalo Bills will officially host the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card.
L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update
Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
Cincinnati welcomes Baltimore back to Paycor Stadium next weekend.
Watch: Joe Burrow, Bengals Players Arrive For Ravens Game, Salute Damar Hamlin With Outfits
The Bengals conclude the regular season at 1 p.m. ET.
Bad Blood Between Ravens and Bengals Heading into Playoff Game
There was some bad blood between the Ravens and Bengals in the regular-season finale that could carry over to their playoff matchup.
Top Bengals' Offensive Lineman Carted to Locker Room With Injury
This would be a major loss for Cincinnati
The NFL Approves Possible Neutral Venue for the AFC Championship
Despite protest from the Bengals, NFL owners voted affirmatively on changes to the AFC playoffs procedures.
Bengals Elevate QB Jake Browning
Browning, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad. Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021.
