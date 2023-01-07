ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

Critical injuries reported in Conway crash involving pedestrian

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Critical injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Conway Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as crews were on the scene in the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544. HCFR was dispatched...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Serious injuries reported in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Pee Dee on Saturday. Marion Fire Rescue said the wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court. They added extrication operations were necessary. Crews were on the scene for a little over...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Crash backs up traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Friday evening backed up traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. It happened near Harrelson Boulevard, according to SCDOT. Traffic cameras showed traffic in the northbound lanes backed up to Farrow Parkway. Southbound lanes also appear backed up […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County deputy involved in Highway 501 crash, official says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 501 North and Hardwick Road Thursday, according to a county official. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NEW: New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after body found in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street at around 3 p.m. after reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was found dead at the scene.
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Horry County: SCHP

A motorcyclist from Little River was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Longs area Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The 52-year-old was operating a 2018 Indian motorcycle when it collided head on with a 2008 Chrysler coupe near Pint Circle about 5:35 p.m., said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP.
