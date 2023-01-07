Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
Critical injuries reported in Conway crash involving pedestrian
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Critical injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Conway Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as crews were on the scene in the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544. HCFR was dispatched...
WMBF
2 hospitalized, lanes closed after multiple crashes at 501 and Savannah Bluff Rd
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after two different crashes on Hwy 501 and Savannah Bluff Road. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed after two different car crashes, one crash involving two vehicles and another involving three. HCFR crews were dispatched to the...
WMBF
Serious injuries reported in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Pee Dee on Saturday. Marion Fire Rescue said the wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court. They added extrication operations were necessary. Crews were on the scene for a little over...
Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
Crash backs up traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach on Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Friday evening backed up traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. It happened near Harrelson Boulevard, according to SCDOT. Traffic cameras showed traffic in the northbound lanes backed up to Farrow Parkway. Southbound lanes also appear backed up […]
WMBF
Controlled burn at Murrells Inlet state park to temporarily close biking, walking path
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A controlled burn at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet will force crews to close parts of a popular bike and walking path. The Waccamaw Neck bikeway, which runs through Pawleys island to the Horry County line, will close intermittently starting this week until the controlled burn at the park is complete.
wpde.com
Motor home fire in Conway causes damage to a building; no injuries reported
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Just before noon on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Pageland Street in Conway for a call involving a motor home on fire. When tweeting about the incident, HCFR officials said the fire is under control. A nearby structure sustained damage, but...
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
WMBF
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
wpde.com
Horry County deputy involved in Highway 501 crash, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 501 North and Hardwick Road Thursday, according to a county official. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NEW: New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says.
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 15-year-old teen who disappeared
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Matthew Henry, of Pawleys Island, was last seen at his home on Old Cedar Loop Saturday around 11:30 p.m. He was noticed missing at 5...
WMBF
Troopers: Driver of disabled SUV killed in late-night crash in Marion
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver of a disabled SUV was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Marion County, troopers said. South Carolina Highway Patrol said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, roughly four miles west of Marion County.
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
WMBF
Police investigating after body found in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street at around 3 p.m. after reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was found dead at the scene.
WMBF
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs. It is unclear how many people are injured. Horry County...
myhorrynews.com
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Horry County: SCHP
A motorcyclist from Little River was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Longs area Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The 52-year-old was operating a 2018 Indian motorcycle when it collided head on with a 2008 Chrysler coupe near Pint Circle about 5:35 p.m., said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP.
WMBF
‘I encourage anybody to please take precautions’: Horry County sees spike in COVID cases
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County has seen an increase in COVID cases in the past couple of weeks. Grand Strand Medical Center’s Infection Prevention Director Mary Scott says although Horry County is currently marked in red on the CDC’s COVID map, cases are generally not as severe.
