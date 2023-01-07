Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
Related
Mavs’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Trade is ‘Essentially Up to Cavs’
Tim Hardaway Jr. has turned his season around lately after a slow start. However, he might not remain with the Dallas Mavericks between now and the February 9 trade deadline.
‘The Clippers Stink!’: Stephen A Smith goes off at Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, LA for 31-point loss to Nuggets
Veteran sports commentator Stephen A Smith didn’t hide his disappointment on the Los Angeles Clippers after the team got obliterated by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Nikola Jokic and co. made easy work of the star-studded Clippers lineup featuring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, dismantling the team by way of a 31-point drubbing at Peps Center. The LA franchise was no match to Denver, especially with PG and Kawhi combining for just nine points overall-albeit in less than 20 minutes of playing time for each.
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out again Sunday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, he will remain sidelined versus Utah to close out the week. In 35 games this season,...
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Sacramento Kings Make A Roster Move On Friday
On Friday, the Sacramento Kings decided to waive Chima Moneke.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
FOX Sports
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Yunior Marte: Shipped to Philadelphia
The Phillies acquired Marte from the Giants on Monday in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 27-year-old, logging a 5.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 44 over 48 innings. With the Giants bringing aboard Luke Jackson (elbow) on a two-year deal Monday, Marte would have been a candidate to lose his spot on the 40-man roster, so San Francisco made the decision to trade him away to get a younger asset in Miller in return. Marte will likely factor into the middle-relief picture for Philadelphia in 2023.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James: Downgraded to questionable
James (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. James was initially deemed probable for Monday's game due to left ankle soreness, but he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of tipoff. He'll still be in the mix to suit up against Denver, but the Lakers will presumably see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his status.
Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Signing Of Former Celtics, Nuggets and Thunder Guard
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they have signed PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract.
BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Monday's Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday's game.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
De’Aaron Fox ripped referees in tweet after loss to Lakers
De’Aaron Fox went straight for Elon Musk’s app after Saturday’s loss. The Kings guard Fox was electric in a seesaw affair against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sacramento. He poured in 34 points (including 17 in the fourth quarter) capped off by a game-tying midrange jumper with 7.1 seconds left. But it all went south... The post De’Aaron Fox ripped referees in tweet after loss to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sources: Sacramento Kings signing defensive-minded guard P.J. Dozier to 10-day contract
The Sacramento Kings believe P.J. Dozier can provide versatility at both ends of the floor, especially on defense.
Lakers: Top Three 2023 Sacramento Kings Free Agent Targets For Los Angeles
Who among tonight's competition could look good in the Purple and Gold?
CBS Sports
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
Comments / 0