Washoe County, NV

Washoe County, Reno issue emergency declaration ahead of weekend storms

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Washoe County and the City of Reno have issued emergency declarations and the Regional Emergency Operations Center is activated ahead of the next round of winter storms.

The declaration gives local governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing during an emergency. It can be proactively issued when a disaster is anticipated.

The decision was made due to the base of snow and water already in the Truckee Meadows, as well as the forecast that substantial levels of rain and snow will inundate the area next week.

The National Weather Service has forecast a storm Sunday, another storm Monday and Tuesday, and a storm later in the week. Residents should expect streams, creeks, culverts and drainage areas to rise.

The last storm brought wet, heavy snow that downed trees and left more than 71,000 residents without power.

It is suggested that residents prepare by keeping three days’ worth of supplies, food and water on hand and that they knock any remaining snow or ice off their trees and gutters before the next snowstorm begins.

Residents can check with the city or county for local emergency announcements.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Washoe County, Reno issue emergency declaration ahead of weekend storms

