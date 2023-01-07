ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AK47 Fired 3X At PA Postal Worker By Probationer Called 'Bullet': Authorities

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
The scene of the shooting. Photo Credit: Facebook/NAN Media

A man called "Bullet" fired an AK47 at a Pittsburgh postal worker on Thursday, January 5, 2023, authorities say.

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 1 were called to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Waldorf Street just after 2 p.m.

The postal worker told police he was delivering mail when the driver of a blue sedan yelled, “Where is my mail? You have my mail!,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE.

The man was later identified at Martinel "Bullet" Lee Humphries, 28, who was spot on a "homeowner's private camera footage shows the suspect had exited the running vehicle, clearly carrying a gun, and headed toward Woods Run Ave through a wooded area," Pittsburgh Public Safety detailed in a release.

"The male postal worker was not injured, but he told police he dove for cover as the actor fired at least three shots at him from a vehicle. One residence sustained damage from the gunfire," as stated in the release.

The AK47 and three shell casings were recovered at the scene. The suspect's vehicle, a blue Subaru Legacy, was located in the 3900 block of Oakdale Street and Bullet was found walking in the 900 block of Woods Run, shortly after, authorities detail in the release.

He was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, firearms violations, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

He has been held in Allegheny County Jail after being denied by Judge Jehosha Wright, for the same reason he denied an Erie man who held restaurant workers in Pittsburgh hostage that evening, "to assure community safety." You can read more about that case here.

Bullet's vehicle was towed to be processed for additional evidence.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Bullet has a lengthy record and was on probation for 2020 assault conviction at the time of this incident, court records show. He also served time in 2019 for a fentanyl DUI incident that happened in 2017, court records show.

