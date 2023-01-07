Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins
Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
cryptogazette.com
New Ethereum Prediction Is Revealed
The crypto market continues to look good at the end of the weekend. Check out the latest prediciton about Ethereum below. A popular crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said recently...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
NASDAQ
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
NASDAQ
Why This Billionaire Wants Bitcoin to Fall
In an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban, worth around $6.25 billion today, aired his grievances about gold, how Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is better, and why he hopes Bitcoin falls even further. During the podcast, the two dished opinions back and forth about the...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Whale Activity Surges as $ETH Is Expected to Outperform in 2023
Whale transactions on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have recently surged to surpass 410 transactions surpassing $1 million earlier this week after dip-buying activity came near a bottom seen on December 16. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum’s whale transactions “have shown nice momentum” after prices surged earlier this week,...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Could Get As Low As $9,000, Asserts Pundit Who Correctly Predicted BTC’s Top
Bitcoin continued to trend range bound on Saturday, riling investors who had to contend with lacklustre price volatility in the past 14 months. At press time, the top cryptocurrency was trading at $16,966 after a 1.11% increase in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its biggest rival, Ethereum, also traded sluggishly at $1263- a level it has been toying at for the past two days.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Could See A Rally Soon – How High Can BTC Price Go?
According to the latest reports, Bitcoin could soon see a rally. Check out the latest details about BTC’s price below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,943. Bitcoin price prediction is released. A popular crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Above $17,000 For the First Time in a Month
The beginning of the week seems to be quite bullish for Bitcoin (BTC) and most digital currencies. The virtual currency has surpassed $17,000 for the first time in a month, changing the sentiment in the crypto industry from bearish to bullish, at least in the short term. Multiple other coins are also registering gains as the whole market turns green.
bitcoinist.com
Why The Dollar Death Cross Is Bullish For Bitcoin
Today, the Dollar Currency Index saw a death cross on the daily timeframe. Bitcoin, as an asset trading against USD, is especially susceptible to strength or weakness in the greenback. But what exactly happens when the dollar death crosses and what has this meant in the past for crypto?. DXY...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Big Rallies for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Competitor – Here’s His Timeline
A popular crypto strategist and trader thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) and one Ethereum (ETH) rival are gearing up for huge rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Inmortal tells his 190,400 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin rallying close to $30,000 in the coming months before a final capitulation event that takes BTC to $12,500 later this year.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Why did ethereum’s price go up today? Softer inflation data fuels risk-taking
Ethereum (ETH-USD) perked as much as a three-week excessive in Monday’s buying and selling after final week’s jobs report fueled hypothesis that inflation has probably peaked and can proceed to chill down. The world’s largest altcoin (ETH-USD) gained 3.9% to $1.32K at 4:15 p.m. ET, bringing its market...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Solana Crypto Price Prediction – Will SOL Continue to Pump?
Disclaimer: The Business Discuss part options insights by crypto trade gamers and isn’t part of the editorial content material of Cryptonews.com. Solana has outrageously pumped over the previous couple of days and has since been within the limelight as the value soars by 21.55% over the past 24 hours.
Wichita Eagle
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes
Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
astaga.com
Buying Bitcoin now? What this could mean
Bitcoin endured a bear marketplace for the entire of 2022. The bearish market may proceed as analysts predicts recession in 2023. There have been excessive hopes as Bitcoin (BTC/USD) surpassed $68,000 on the tail finish of 2021. Traders began to guess on $100,000 as the subsequent worth degree. Famend buyers, together with Ark Make investments’s Cathie Woods, gave BTC a worth goal of $500,000. There isn’t any doubt that such ranges could be reached as Bitcoin remains to be very younger, and the potential is big. However does this imply try to be optimistic in 2023?
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close
According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
Comments / 0