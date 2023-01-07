Read full article on original website
Related
'Enough is enough': Chicago area doctors call for Illinois lawmakers to pass assault weapons ban
Doctors in Chicago are pushing for the ban on assault weapons.
Illinois Senate's proposed amendment stalls state's assault weapons ban bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday. Senators returned to Springfield in the waning days of the...
IL Senate president seeks to remove key component to state's proposed assault weapons ban
An amendment filed by the Senate president is now causing backlash in the House and the governor's office.
WIFR
Pritzker, Raoul take oath for second term in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Celebrations are underway in Springfield, Ill. in preparation for the 2023 Inauguration. Governor JB Pritzker along with Attorney General Kwame Raoul took the oath of office Monday administered by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Joy Cunningham. The ceremony marked a second term for both Pritzker and Raoul.
wjol.com
Illinois House Republican Jim Durkin Resigning
(Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool) Illinois House Republican Jim Durkin is stepping down. In a letter to the Clerk of the House, Durkin said he is resigning tomorrow night after 22 years in the Illinois General Assembly. He said its “time to give this great responsibility to the next generation of public servants.” The Western Springs Republican announced in November that he would relinquish his role as House minority leader.
Illinois statehouse measure modifies timeline state facilities have to accept criminal detainees unfit for trial
(The Center Square) – Legislation in Springfield has advanced that would change the timeline for criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial being transferred from county jails to state facilities. House Bill 240 would eliminate the 20-day requirement to transfer mentally ill inmates to Department of Human Services facilities. The measure also essentially would shield the state from a lawsuit filed by county sheriffs in an effort to prevent mentally ill defendants from sitting in county jails for months without proper treatment. ...
Illinois quick hits: No gun-ban bill approved over weekend; John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'
A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon.
rcreader.com
Reaction to Judicial SAFE-T Stay a Whole Lot of White Noise
Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington set off a chaotic chain reaction December 29 with his ruling that the General Assembly over-stepped its constitutional grounds when it voted to eliminate cash bail. Judge Cunnington essentially said that a cash-bail requirement, even though not specifically mentioned in the constitution, could be inferred; and that the General Assembly had exercised powers that properly belonged to the judicial branch.
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Committee Approves Sending Resolution To Illinois Lawmakers Opposing Proposed Gun Legislation
The Grundy County Board plans to send a resolution opposing the current proposed gun legislation in the Illinois legislative session to lawmakers in Springfield. That topic was discussed at a Law and Justice Committee meeting this week. Governor JB Pritzker is looking to ban a number of guns and, at...
Illinois House passes ‘assault weapons’ ban
Early this morning, the Illinois House passed contentious gun legislation that would outlaw assault weapons statewide.
Illinois House Dems give themselves $11,655 pay raise to close out lame-duck session
Before the end of their lame-deck legislative session, Illinois House Democrats voted to give themselves a nearly 16% raise, which will make the base pay for state lawmakers $85,000. The measure was approved by a 63-25 vote.
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
On Jan. 1, 2023, two new gun laws were part of more than 180 new laws that went into effect across the state of Illinois. But neither of them is as sweeping as a proposed 77-page an assault weapons ban, now headed to the State Senate following a late night vote from the House.
Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
wmay.com
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
Illinois election officials: Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in November
(WTVO) — Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in Illinois in last year’s November election, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. According to officials, 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for the November election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700. The election marked […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
spectrumnews1.com
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
Comments / 3