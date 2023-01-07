Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
krcgtv.com
Multiple police departments respond to shots fired, standoff incident
HOLTS SUMMIT — Several police departments responded to a shots fired incident and standoff Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Holts Summit Police Department was initially dispatched at 5:29 a.m. to a disturbance with a firearm in the 200 block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
WIS-TV
Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
Lexington Police seek leads in shooting death of local music promoter
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has released new details in the ongoing investigation of a robbery and homicide that took place last summer in the hope that they may lead to an arrest in the case. Tyler Robinson, 29, had been a resident of Lauren Ridge...
krcgtv.com
Charles Erickson out of prison on parole, serving 18 years for murder of Kent Heitholt
A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt was released on parole Monday morning. Charles Erickson was released from the Boonville Correctional Center at 8:25 am. Erickson served 18 years out of his 25-year sentence. Heitholt was beaten and strangled to death in...
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Man accused of punching deputy during arrest attempt caught 2 days later in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man accused of assaulting a Lexington County deputy has been taken into custody after two days on the run. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that 33-year-old Allen Michael Rish had been arrested for an incident that first unfolded on Tuesday.
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.
wach.com
Man assaults deputy after trying to resist being arrested, Lexington County deputies said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies say they've arrested a man accused of assaulting a deputy after he tried to running away from said deputy on Tuesday night. 33-year-old Allen Rish was arrested and charged after Lexington County deputies say he kicked and punched a deputy in...
One injured during Lexington County house fire
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital on Saturday after a large fire that burned through a Lexington County home. According to a statement from the County of Lexington, firefighters from the Lexington County Fire Service responded to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank around 8 a.m.
krcgtv.com
Audrain County Sheriff weighs in on safety concerns at county jail
Audrain County — The Audrain County Jail is under investigation after two inmates committed suicide while being held at the facility. The families of the deceased are questioning the Audrain County Jail correctional officer's ability to operate the jail. John Meissert committed suicide in September of 2022. Meissert’s cellmate,...
krcgtv.com
Osage Beach police release more details about Saturday school bus crash
The Osage Beach Police Department released more information about a crash involving a school bus on Saturday. The crash happened Saturday at 5:34 am in the 500 block of Highway 42. According to a press release, the crash happened when a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Susan Brenneman-Wake, 38, of...
SLED charges former employee of Midland Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged a former employee of Midlands Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Midlands Regional Center is a division of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) and serves persons with intellectual disabilities, autism, head and spinal cord injury and conditions related to each of these four disabilities.
SC woman's body found in donation bin after 9-month disappearance
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are investigating who put a woman's body in a clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. The victim was reported missing in March and the circumstances of her death remain a mystery. Leslie Lemoine's daughter Hannah Gates said she drove by the...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
