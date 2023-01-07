ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
ORANGEBURG, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
krcgtv.com

Multiple police departments respond to shots fired, standoff incident

HOLTS SUMMIT — Several police departments responded to a shots fired incident and standoff Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Holts Summit Police Department was initially dispatched at 5:29 a.m. to a disturbance with a firearm in the 200 block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
WIS-TV

Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
live5news.com

VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One injured during Lexington County house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital on Saturday after a large fire that burned through a Lexington County home. According to a statement from the County of Lexington, firefighters from the Lexington County Fire Service responded to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank around 8 a.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
krcgtv.com

Audrain County Sheriff weighs in on safety concerns at county jail

Audrain County — The Audrain County Jail is under investigation after two inmates committed suicide while being held at the facility. The families of the deceased are questioning the Audrain County Jail correctional officer's ability to operate the jail. John Meissert committed suicide in September of 2022. Meissert’s cellmate,...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
News19 WLTX

SLED charges former employee of Midland Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged a former employee of Midlands Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Midlands Regional Center is a division of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) and serves persons with intellectual disabilities, autism, head and spinal cord injury and conditions related to each of these four disabilities.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

