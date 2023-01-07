Read full article on original website
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Home Sells for $14 Million
Learn about the broadcaster’s estate as it was recently sold to new owners.
Pirates’ pathetic rumored Bryan Reynolds offer, trade demands mean Yankees can’t give up
The New York Yankees have a left field vacancy (to say the least) that would be perfect for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds to fill. Sadly, the Pirates aren’t biting thus far … but that doesn’t mean it’s time for the Yanks to give up. After...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Former Yankees ace twists the knife on botched reunion
Masahiro Tanaka wanted to return to the Yankees, which is painful for fans of the team to hear. Masahiro Tanaka, after the 2020 season, went home to Japan to continue his pitching career in his home country. At the time, the narrative was that Tanaka was headed home to a place he’d be more comfortable and that the decision to leave the MLB was largely his own choice.
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East
Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
How much more do the Padres have to spend?
After exceeding the luxury tax limit in each of the last two seasons, the Padres aren’t slowing down their spending. Signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal was the splashiest move of a busy offseason, but San Diego also made significant investments to re-sign Nick Martinez and Robert Suarez, as well as bring in other new talents in Seth Lugo and Matt Carpenter.
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever. Free-agent reliever Chasen Shreve and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Shreve can make up to $2 million if he’s in the majors. On Jan. 7, Tigers’ president...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is poised to hit the free agent market this summer. At 26, he's enjoying his most productive season yet for a good Pacers club, currently the 7th seed in the East with a respectable 22-18 record. Through 34 games, the 6'11" big man is averaging a career-most 16.7 points on .549/.380/.783 shooting splits for the Pacers, 7.9 rebounds (also a career-high), 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals.
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
Dodgers News: Ron Cey Podcast Set to Feature LA Legend as Guest
Dodgers legend Ron Cey has a relatively new podcast, and his guest this weekend will be his longtime teammate in the L.A. infield, Bill Russell.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
