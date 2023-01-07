Read full article on original website
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Cowboys Snag Former Vikings All-Pro CB Prior to Playoff Run
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
atozsports.com
Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys
Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.
Dan Snyder No-Show: Why’d Commanders Owner Skip Cowboys Finale?
Commanders owner Dan Snyder might have missed attending his last game as the team's owner and might have missed a chance to say “goodbye.” Why?
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Major Lovie Smith update revealed
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is fearful he could be the team’s second one-and-done. So the coach is attempting to do something about it. Smith will reportedly meet with Texans owner Cal McNair according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Concerned that he’ll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting Read more... The post Major Lovie Smith update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Approves Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game, Causing Controversy Among Fans and Owners
The NFL has approved a resolution to potentially modify the playoffs with a "neutral site" AFC Championship game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The decision, which was supported by 25 of the league's owners, will be dependent on the outcome of Week 18 and will be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary. The move is meant to address the "inequity" of some teams playing 17 games while others play 16, with the change potentially affecting only four teams. A full resolution of the proposed change was released by the NFL.
NFL playoffs odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Super Wild Card weekend
The NFL playoffs have arrived with six games on the first weekend, a weekend called Super Wild Card Weekend. What do the odds say about the six games, two of which will be played on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday? ...
Dallas Cowboys pulling for TCU to bring home title; Jerry Jones says TCU is no joke
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called TCU’s season magical and TCU quarterback Max Duggan has impressed Dak Prescott with his toughness
NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Clippers vs. Hawks Game
The NBA missed this call in the LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks game
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season
DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Texans vs. Colts Live on 01/08
On Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 PM EST, the Houston Texans (2-13-1) will play the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Texans vs. Colts. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, January 8...
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game
It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting the season 3-4. Brock “Mr....
NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Grab Hyper Athletic Wing
OKC bolstered it's athleticism and defensive ceiling in CBS' latest NBA mock draft.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 18 picks
The New York Giants (9-6-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 13.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, to face San Francisco in Wild Card game
SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card kickoff time is set
The Minnesota Vikings locked in the third seed on Sunday afternoon with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. They will host the New York Giants in the Wild Card round and the kickoff time has been set. The Vikings and Giants will play on Sunday, January 15th at 3:30...
