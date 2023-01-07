ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

atozsports.com

Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys

Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Comeback

Major Lovie Smith update revealed

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is fearful he could be the team’s second one-and-done. So the coach is attempting to do something about it. Smith will reportedly meet with Texans owner Cal McNair according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Concerned that he’ll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting Read more... The post Major Lovie Smith update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Lease

NFL Approves Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game, Causing Controversy Among Fans and Owners

The NFL has approved a resolution to potentially modify the playoffs with a "neutral site" AFC Championship game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The decision, which was supported by 25 of the league's owners, will be dependent on the outcome of Week 18 and will be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary. The move is meant to address the "inequity" of some teams playing 17 games while others play 16, with the change potentially affecting only four teams. A full resolution of the proposed change was released by the NFL.
WFAA

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season

DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
DALLAS, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts Live on 01/08

On Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 PM EST, the Houston Texans (2-13-1) will play the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Texans vs. Colts. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, January 8...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game

It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting the season 3-4. Brock “Mr....
SEATTLE, WA

