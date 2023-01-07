ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jMoc_0k6IIVHD00

LOMPOC, Calif. – One man died in a condominium fire on Friday morning in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Ave, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

The man has not yet been identified, and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Lompoc Fire said that the damage did not extend past the single condo, and another occupant and a cat were able to escape the fire without injury.

Firefighters from Lompoc Fire, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Lompoc Fire Department said more information will be released as it becomes available.

The post One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
calcoastnews.com

Man killed in fire at condo in Lompoc, another person escaped

One person was killed in a condo fire on Friday, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported the fire at a condominium complex at the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found that another person and a cat has escaped the fire unharmed.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Evacuation orders and flash flood warning issued for much of Santa Barbara County, shelter-in-place issued for impact areas

Santa Barbara County officials upgraded the evacuation warning to an order, and expanded it to impact areas throughout the county. Officials also issued a flash flood warning for much of the county, and a shelter-in-place for impact areas. The post Evacuation orders and flash flood warning issued for much of Santa Barbara County, shelter-in-place issued for impact areas appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center

Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy