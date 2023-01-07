LOMPOC, Calif. – One man died in a condominium fire on Friday morning in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Ave, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

The man has not yet been identified, and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Lompoc Fire said that the damage did not extend past the single condo, and another occupant and a cat were able to escape the fire without injury.

Firefighters from Lompoc Fire, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Lompoc Fire Department said more information will be released as it becomes available.

The post One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .