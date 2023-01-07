On January 7, 2022, the Madison Police Department responded to a business located in the 1800 block of Cragmont Street after an employee located a bag containing methamphetamine in the bathroom. The male subject, identified as Christian B. Horton, 27, Madison, was identified by surveillance footage after Horton returned to the business asking if anyone had located his methamphetamine.

MADISON, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO