Jeffersonville, IN

953wiki.com

MADISON MAN ARRESTED AFTER MISPLACING HIS METHAMPHETAMINE

On January 7, 2022, the Madison Police Department responded to a business located in the 1800 block of Cragmont Street after an employee located a bag containing methamphetamine in the bathroom. The male subject, identified as Christian B. Horton, 27, Madison, was identified by surveillance footage after Horton returned to the business asking if anyone had located his methamphetamine.
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

LMPD arrests woman accused of stealing mail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman for reportedly stealing mail. Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people Dec. 22. When officers responded to a reported burglary in southwest Jefferson County, the victim said they had an "altercation" with her. When officers went to investigate,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

ONE ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF HEROIN

On January 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Paula Raisor (Peyton), 34, New Castle, Kentucky, for possession of heroin. The investigation, led by Patrolman Curtis Shelpman, began when Patrolman Shelpman conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Raisor (Peyton) was a passenger. Patrolman Shelpman obtained consent to search the vehicle and a bag containing the suspected heroin was located. Raisor (Peyton) was transported to the Jefferson County Jail without incident.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a 61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died on Monday. Officials said that around 2:30 p.m., Metro Corrections officers were alerted about an inmate in medical distress. When officers and medical staff located the 61-year-old, he was unconscious, officials said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Milan man arrested after serious crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday. An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southarkansassun.com

A 34-year-old woman charged with kidnapping, resisting arrest, battery, and more in Indiana

A 34-year-old woman, Brittany Hurtt, was arrested on January 2 in Austin, Indiana, after allegedly kidnapping a young girl from a school playground and running naked down the street, according to an Austin Police report on the same day of the arrest. Hurtt was charged with kidnapping, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, criminal trespass, and public nudity.
AUSTIN, IN
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY

