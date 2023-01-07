Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
953wiki.com
MADISON MAN ARRESTED AFTER MISPLACING HIS METHAMPHETAMINE
On January 7, 2022, the Madison Police Department responded to a business located in the 1800 block of Cragmont Street after an employee located a bag containing methamphetamine in the bathroom. The male subject, identified as Christian B. Horton, 27, Madison, was identified by surveillance footage after Horton returned to the business asking if anyone had located his methamphetamine.
wdrb.com
Woman charged with abducting child from Austin school arrested again for domestic battery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman arrested last week for abducting a child from a school in southern Indiana is facing new charges. Last Monday (Jan. 2), Brittany Hurtt was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from an elementary school playground in Austin, Ind. The child was returned safely...
LMPD arrests woman accused of stealing mail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman for reportedly stealing mail. Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people Dec. 22. When officers responded to a reported burglary in southwest Jefferson County, the victim said they had an "altercation" with her. When officers went to investigate,...
953wiki.com
ONE ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF HEROIN
On January 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Paula Raisor (Peyton), 34, New Castle, Kentucky, for possession of heroin. The investigation, led by Patrolman Curtis Shelpman, began when Patrolman Shelpman conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Raisor (Peyton) was a passenger. Patrolman Shelpman obtained consent to search the vehicle and a bag containing the suspected heroin was located. Raisor (Peyton) was transported to the Jefferson County Jail without incident.
WLKY.com
Mount Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Mount Washington Police are asking for help finding two suspects who robbed a liquor store. Cut Rate Liquor on Delania Drive was broken into sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday morning. Security camera footage shows a pair of people got away with...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies woman, 63, shot several times in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning has been identified by the coroner's office. Paulette Ray, 63, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday a little after midnight in the 1400 block of Sale Avenue. That's about a...
WLKY.com
61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a 61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died on Monday. Officials said that around 2:30 p.m., Metro Corrections officers were alerted about an inmate in medical distress. When officers and medical staff located the 61-year-old, he was unconscious, officials said.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 63-year-old woman shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 63-year-old Paulette M. Ray, a Louisville resident. Police were called to the 1400 block of Sale Avenue, near...
WLKY.com
Couple charged with abuse after 5-year-old goes into cardiac arrest in Hardin County
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County couple is facing child abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest. Kentucky State Police arrested Clovis Smith, 25, and Satrina Layne, 23, both of Rineyville, on Sunday. Smith is the child's father and Layne is his girlfriend. Police said that...
Milan man arrested after serious crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday. An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on […]
WLKY.com
Woman accused of kidnapping little girl from southern Indiana playground back in jail
AUSTIN, Ind. — A woman charged in the kidnapping of a child from a southern Indiana school playground was released from jail over the weekend and has already been arrested again. Brittany Hurtt is accused of going to Austin Elementary in Scott County last Monday while second graders were...
Wave 3
Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV plowed into a Louisville Laundromat early Sunday morning and barely missed hitting the people inside. That same SUV may also be tied to a drive-by homicide that happened minutes before. The shooting happened at a home on Sale Avenue around midnight Sunday morning. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
Wave 3
Man wanted on warrant taken into custody following police chase in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was taken into custody after evading police for multiple hours during a warrant arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest 32-year-old Henry...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
southarkansassun.com
A 34-year-old woman charged with kidnapping, resisting arrest, battery, and more in Indiana
A 34-year-old woman, Brittany Hurtt, was arrested on January 2 in Austin, Indiana, after allegedly kidnapping a young girl from a school playground and running naked down the street, according to an Austin Police report on the same day of the arrest. Hurtt was charged with kidnapping, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, criminal trespass, and public nudity.
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting outside Shively bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend five decades in prison for killing a Shively bar owner. Lance Bowman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday. The shooting happened in December 2019 at Retta's Lounge in the 2700 block of South 7th Street. Lt. Col. Josh Myers,...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Magnolia woman dies after vehicle collision with Hart County school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a Hart County School bus on Friday. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. Police say the initial investigations shows that Robin Rutledge of Magnolia...
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
wdrb.com
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
Comments / 0