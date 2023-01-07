ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 2

Guest
1d ago

did his parents get him help? suicide by cop...thank you to the police that kept people safe from a 12" knife welding person.

Reply
3
 

nbcboston.com

Rally Held Demanding Justice in Police Shooting of Man With Knife in Cambridge

Expressing anger and frustration, several hundred protesters on Monday demanded justice for a Bangladeshi American college student who was shot and killed by police last week in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a shooting that has drawn attention from Bangladeshi media. Sayed Faisal, 20, a former student at the University of Massachusetts Boston,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two people were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. Police were seen investigating a car at a taped-off gas station on North Main Street Monday afternoon. An employee told NBC10 Boston that the victims were in a car that pulled into the gas station. They told her they'd been shot and to call for help.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Blood, Bloody Knife Found in Basement of Ana Walshe's Home, Prosecutors Allege

Blood, along with a bloody knife, were discovered by law enforcement in the basement of the Walshe family's home, prosecutors alleged during Brian Walshe's arraignment amid the search for his missing wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors also claimed that he lied about his whereabouts to law enforcement, and bought $450 worth...
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation

A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police. Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

TIMELINE: What Happened to Ana Walshe?

Police have been searching since last week for Ana Walshe, the 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset, Massachusetts. She was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her employer in Washington, D.C., after her husband called to say he hadn't heard from her. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, who is on...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south

COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
COHASSET, MA
nbcboston.com

Two Charged in Road Rage Incident in Quincy

Two people have been charged in connection with a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that led to a stabbing and left one woman hurt. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and a fight started near Bay State Road. A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to her head and arm. She was treated at Carney Hospital in Dorchester and later released.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police put out call for transfers from other Massachusetts departments

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is accepting applications to hire full-time officers through the lateral transfer process, which is only open to permanent Massachusetts civil service police officers. At 7:55 p.m. Friday, Boston police tweeted a link to an advertisement regarding the lateral transfer application process. The BPD...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday. Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen...
BOSTON, MA

