Two people have been charged in connection with a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that led to a stabbing and left one woman hurt. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and a fight started near Bay State Road. A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to her head and arm. She was treated at Carney Hospital in Dorchester and later released.

QUINCY, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO