ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

How the last freshman holdout against McCarthy made it to Congress

By Ally Mutnick
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073En3_0k6II5eo00
Rep.-elect Eli Crane casts his vote in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 06, 2023. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Eli Crane is unique among the final House Republican holdouts standing between Kevin McCarthy and the speakership: He’s never served a term in Congress.

The Arizona Republican is the only remaining detractor who is an incoming freshman member, a cohort with no clout or seniority that is dependent on party leadership for the committee assignments that drive their legislative work. Crane remained among the holdouts even as 15 of his fellow anti-McCarthy colleagues flipped their votes on Friday afternoon.

“I would say that would not be a move I would make,” said Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), a McCarthy supporter, of Crane’s first act in Congress. “But everybody's going to make their own choices.”

But Crane’s political seasoning comes more from besting a crowded GOP field in an August primary than from legislative tradition. Born in Tucson, Crane served 13 years in the military, including three deployments to Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL. He rose to prominence as a contestant on the popular show “Shark Tank,” where he and his wife won backing from investor Mark Cuban for their company, Bottle Breacher. The premise: making bottle openers from bullets.

Redistricting paved his way to Congress. Crane won a newly redrawn district that encompasses a massive swath of the eastern portion of Arizona. He ousted incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran in a district that swung from one President Joe Biden carried by 2 points to one that voted for then-President Donald Trump by 8 points, largely thanks to the addition of the rural Prescott Valley to the seat by Arizona’s independent map-drawers.

But first, Crane had to win a Republican primary with a hard-right tinge. The field included Ron Watkins, the man suspected to be behind the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

The second-place finisher in the primary, state Rep. Walt Blackman, praised a far-right extremist group during the campaign. “The Proud Boys came to one of my events and that was one of the proudest moments of my life,” Blackman said . (He later condemned the group.)

Yet some Republicans were wary of Crane too, in part because he falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen and urged his state legislature to “decertify” the election results — a prominent ask on the right that has no basis in law.

Crane is one of two new GOP freshmen in the Arizona delegation. The other, Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani, made a speech to nominate McCarthy for speaker. He represents a Latino-heavy swing district based in Tucson.

Initially, Crane wasn’t the only Republican freshman opposing McCarthy for speaker. Reps.-elect Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Keith Self (R-Texas) and Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) all stood against the GOP leader in repeated votes — but they switched to back McCarthy on Friday evening. Crane remained the lone holdout from his class.

“He's doing this for what he thinks is the right reason,” said fellow freshman Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.), a former Navy SEAL who said he’s known Crane for ten years. “There's a couple of people in this conference that are not doing that.”

And, he added, “Kevin McCarthy, who's going to be the next speaker, has been crystal clear with everybody here that there is no retribution.”

Comments / 14

Rickey Perry
2d ago

Appoint someone else and stop wasting time on McCarthy who is going to be against everything that the democrats submit for a vote!!

Reply(2)
5
Georgia Hope
2d ago

this whole thing is wrong, and peopleneed to open up there eyes, and speakup , this KAVEN SPEAKER, IS ALREADYDOING THINGS WRONG. AND HE'S GOING TO BRING THING TO WORST.

Reply
5
Jacquelyn Roberts-Blair
2d ago

How can people vote if they haven't been sworn in. In that case, the democrats need to get some newcomers.

Reply
3
Related
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday continued hitting out at Kevin McCarthy’s unsuccessful bid to be elected as Speaker of the House, after the latter failed his sixth consecutive leadership election in the span of two days.“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote and I am ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” the Florida Republican said, going against Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier that day saying Mr McCarthy “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB.”Mr Gaetz, normally a staunch Trump ally,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
People

Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later

Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kevin McCarthy Wins the Speakership After Incredible Floor Drama

In the end, Kevin McCarthy didn’t need to twist any arms to become Speaker of the House.He just had to open up the safe of congressional goodies—and survive some last-minute GOP drama.Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, after four days and 15 rounds of voting that saw McCarthy literally begging for votes on the House floor—as well as a senior lawmaker having to be physically restrained from fighting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—McCarthy at last earned the votes needed to win the speaker’s gavel.He was still short of the 218-vote majority typically needed to win a speaker election, but six...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
294K+
Followers
17K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy