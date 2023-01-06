Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
WWE Locker Room Thought Kurt Angle Was Gay Prior To His Signing With The Company
Kurt Angle made his WWE debut back in 1999 at the Survivor Series and rose up to the ranks to become one of the biggest stars in the company during his heyday. However, Kurt revealed in his autobiography “It’s True! It’s True!” that everyone backstage initially thought he was gay. This notion came as Angle was known to share a room with his manager, Dave Hawk, in Stamford, Connecticut.
bodyslam.net
Mickie James Would Like To Wrestle Gail Kim Again Before She Retires
Mickie James would like to face off with a familiar foe before she retires. Mickie James has had a greatly successful career in the squared circle. She has wrestled in a variety of promotions around the world, most notably WWE and IMPACT where she is a multiple time women’s champion. Her career is winding down now as she has been on her “Last Rodeo” tour to close out her career.
bodyslam.net
WWE Employees Worried About Cuts Now That Vince McMahon Is Back
Vince McMahon has returned to the WWE Board Of Directors and with that return, many have been worried about what is next now that McMahon has regained power within WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the company’s current situation. After he remarked that WWE plans to sell before entering into new television rights talks, he explained that many are nervous within the company now, because Vince McMahon reputation of mass firings could continue.
bodyslam.net
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop
The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
bodyslam.net
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
bodyslam.net
Stephanie McMahon Steps Down As WWE Co-CEO And Chairwoman Of Board Of Directors
Stephanie McMahon has announced she will step down from her position as WWE Co CEO And Board Of Directors. With Vince McMahon’s return to power in WWE, many saw this coming. However, it does not change the situation at hand as Stephanie McMahon would post to her official Twitter account, announcing that she would return to her leave which she began last year. Stephanie feels that WWE is in a strong enough position for her to step down from her roles, mentioning her father’s return as executive chairman. You can read the full statement below.
bodyslam.net
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
bodyslam.net
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill Being Worked On For UFC 286 in London
Casey O’Neill will attempt to continue her climb in the flyweight division when she faces Jennifer Maia at UFC 286 in London on March 18. Both Maia and O’Neill have agreed to compete but contracts are yet to be signed, per sources. UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Reveals Who Told Him He Was Going To Win The Royal Rumble Match
Ric Flair was told by a close friend about his Royal Rumble match win. Ric Flair recently revealed on an episode of his To Be The Man podcast that he didn’t know he was winning the Royal Rumble match. He also revealed that Jake Roberts informed him that he was winning while they were working out in the gym on the day of the event.
bodyslam.net
MVP Posts Message About How Pro Wrestling Has Been Evolving
Vince McMahon’s return has become the subject of discussion this week. The former WWE Chairman and CEO are officially back among the WWE Board of Directors, looking to bring massive deals and potentially pursue the sale of the business he built for four decades. MVP was one superstar who...
bodyslam.net
MLW Blood & Thunder Taping Results (1/7/23)
Major League Wrestling held its latest set of tapings on January 7 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion, which airs Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the taping below. – Dr. Dax def. Moses. –...
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon’s Return Triggers WWE Shareholder Suit To Move Forward
Vince McMahon’s return has already began to cause issues for WWE on a larger scale. PW Insider recently shared an update email from the lawyers. Mike Johnson wrote that he received this information from a friend of his, who happens to be in the WWE shareholder derivative suit that was filed in June.
bodyslam.net
Jay White Expected To Leave New Japan Pro Wrestling
The Switchblade could be headed elsewhere. Jay White is one of the most highly touted talents in NJPW. He recently main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 along with Kazuchika Okada, where Jay lost. But now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has a contract update on Jay White, revealing that he could be out of the company soon.
bodyslam.net
Sting Believes Today’s Wrestlers Are “Trying Too Hard”
Sting has his say on current professional wrestlers. While speaking with The Ringer, Sting shared his thoughts on the current landscape of professional wrestling. Sting stated that he believes today’s pro wrestlers are trying too hard, and explained why that is the case. “There’s just too much going on...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier names Nate Diaz as the one who got away
Anyone with half a brain would tell you that Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a banger of a fight, and that UFC should have booked it when it had the chance for Diaz’s last fight with the promotion at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. Instead, UFC tried to...
bodyslam.net
Betting Odds Released For Potential WWE Buyers
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board Of Directors last week, with the intention of selling the company. Ever since then, fans have been questioning who could buy the Stanford-based company. Many notable names came up in the discussion. The most common names being discussed as potential buyers were Netflix,...
bodyslam.net
WWE Looking To Sell Before Negotiating Next Television Rights Deal
We now may know WWE’s plan when it comes to their upcoming sale. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the company’s plan is to sell before they get into new television deal talks. This is very interesting as the company is set to enter into those talks very soon.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Is Following Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE Closely
Tony Khan is following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE closely. Last week, it was confirmed that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE as part of their Board Of Directors. With many people being interested or flat out upset at this news, one thing that can be certain is the entire wrestling world is watching and that includes Tony Khan.
Comments / 0