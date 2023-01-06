Stephanie McMahon has announced she will step down from her position as WWE Co CEO And Board Of Directors. With Vince McMahon’s return to power in WWE, many saw this coming. However, it does not change the situation at hand as Stephanie McMahon would post to her official Twitter account, announcing that she would return to her leave which she began last year. Stephanie feels that WWE is in a strong enough position for her to step down from her roles, mentioning her father’s return as executive chairman. You can read the full statement below.

7 HOURS AGO