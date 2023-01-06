Bovada is adding fuel to the fire. Last night, our very own Cassidy Haynes dropped the report that WWE is selling to the Saudi Investment Fund. The news has shook the wrestling world to its core and now, it’s only getting crazier. Bovada, a known popular sports betting site, was recently taking bets on who would buy WWE. The most likely to buy, with -140 odds, was Comcast and the least likely to buy was Tony Khan at +3000 odds. But now, Bovada has stopped this and is no longer taking bets on who would buy WWE, adding speculation that the sale is a done deal.

8 HOURS AGO