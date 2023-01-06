ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DE Jonathan Greenard not getting caught up in his future with the Texans

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
Jonathan Greenard showed steady improvement in 2021.

The former 2020 third-round defensive end from Florida generated 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles through 12 games. If not for missing five games in his second season, it is possible Greenard would have become the first Houston Texans defender since J.J. Watt in 2018 to log at least 10.0 sacks in a season.

There were expectations for Greenard in 2022, and he had a hurdle to overcome in the offseason with a foot surgery. However, the 6-3, 263-pound edge defender responded with 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits through the first four games before going on injured reserve. Greenard missed nine games, derailing his opportunity to have leverage with the Texans as he entered the final offseason under contract.

Greenard says he is not focused too much on his future with the Texans, just the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the season finale.

“I just know we’ve got one more game left,” said Greenard. “I try not to think about it as much because I can’t do anything about it. All I can control is on the field. It’s one of those things where it’s inevitable when you’re dealing with the league.”

Greenard will be under contract with Houston throughout 2023. The calendar year presents a chance for the Texans to sign him to an extension or let him finish out the last year of his contract.

“For me as a player, I don’t know about everybody else, I know I just try to keep my head down,” Greenard said. “I missed [nine] games, so I can worry about anything else aside from putting my best foot forward to set myself up and set this team up the best way we can moving forward.”

Since returning Greenard has recovered a fumble through 77 defensive snaps through three games.

