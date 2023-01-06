Read full article on original website
Buckhead’s Award-Winning Tomo Japanese Restaurant Changing Owners
Chefs San and Martin, Who Trained Under the Former Owner, Chef Tomohiro Naito, To Take Over Operations
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
sheenmagazine.com
Atlanta Physician & Philanthropist Is Hosting A Free, Star-Studded Women’s Wellness Virtual Summit — The Deets & Her Advice for 2023
Start your year off right, and tune in to the free and highly anticipated “Girl, Get Ready” Virtual Wellness Summit starting on January 13th! Founded by Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, widely known as Dr. Jada, this Wellness Summit boasts some of the top experts across many disciplines, plus dozens of topics to explore and enjoy. Some of the guests include, Bravo TV’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Jackie Walters, Master Abundant Love & Life Coach Rebecca Lynn Pope, Celebrity Stylist Sudi Spence, and many more!
Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023
Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Eater
Opening January 18, Humble Pie Brings Wood-Fired Pizzas and Decadent Desserts to the Interlock
Humble Pie, a restaurant serving wood-fired pizzas and a variety of dessert pies, opens Wednesday, January 18, at the Interlock on Howell Mill Road. The restaurant will initially open for lunch and dinner, Wednesday through Sunday, with a weekday happy hour and late-night food beginning in the coming weeks. Backed...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Live Oak Closes $13M Refinancing for Mansions at Gwinnett Park in Lawrenceville, Georgia
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Live Oak Bank has arranged a $13 million loan to refinance debt on Mansions at Gwinnett Park, a seniors housing community in Lawrenceville, a northeastern suburb of Atlanta. The property, which opened in 2019, features 94 units of assisted living and memory care. The borrower is...
Georgia Trust’s Mark C. McDonald to retire after 37-year career in historic preservation
Georgia Trust President and CEO Mark C. McDonald announced that he is retiring in the fall of 2023 after a 37-year career in historic preservation. He has led the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation since 2008, when he became third president in the organization’s 50-year history. The board of trustees will conduct a national search […] The post Georgia Trust’s Mark C. McDonald to retire after 37-year career in historic preservation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Townhomes, apartments planned for North End shopping center
Residents told the North River Shopping Center property owner its redevelopment plans should make green space available for community use and that workers should be able to afford to live there. Stream Realty representatives told Sandy Springs residents at the first of two required community information meetings on Jan. 9 about plans to file a […] The post Townhomes, apartments planned for North End shopping center appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta
Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Explore the Enchanted Woodland Trail at Chattahoochee Nature Center
There may be no wildflowers in bloom or leaves on the trees, but there’s a special magic to a winter walk at Chattahoochee Nature Center this month. The Enchanted Woodland Trail features fairy houses and gnome homes along the path. You’re invited to bundle up, slow down, and search for these whimsical houses made of natural objects as you stroll the trails.
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open
The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
Gwinnett animal shelter suspends dog intakes, adoptions until Jan. 19
The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is taking the step to protect against dog flu.
