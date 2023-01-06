ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

wuwf.org

Goofy Golf, memories, and the legacy of its former owner

Today, iconic sites from the 1950s are few and far between. But just off of Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, Goofy Golf is a staple of classic miniature golf. Sporting two uniquely vibrant 18-hole courses, Goofy Golf offers a slice of nostalgia and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Built...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
PENSACOLA, FL
Action News Jax

Woman thrown from horse during rodeo in Florida dies

BAKER, Fla. — A woman has died after she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida on Saturday. In a news release, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a barrel racer from out of state competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday. She was thrown from her horse and died.
BAKER, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

New Santa Rosa County Courthouse Open Tuesday, January 17

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative

Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating shooting at Rowland Court in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Escambia County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road around 10 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with non life-threatening injuries. Deputies are currently searching for a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man wins $15 million in lottery scratch off

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man beat the odds and won big-time...in a scratch off!. Bryan Allen took home the top prize in the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch off and walked away a much wealthier man at $15 million. He chose to take home the lump-sum amount of $13.2 million.
PENSACOLA, FL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
niceville.com

Preliminary work beginning on Brooks Bridge replacement

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Preliminary construction work is set to begin on the Brooks Bridge Replacement project in Fort Walton Beach. Preliminary construction activities are beginning this month to make way for the construction of the new Brooks Bridge in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Students return to school today in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Okaloosa County School District students are returning to class today following its recent student holidays. The OCSD’s winter break was held Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023. January 5 was a teacher workday/student holiday, and Jan. 6 was a professional development day/student holiday, according to the school district’s 2022-23 calendar.

