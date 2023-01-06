Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
Destin Log
Santa Rosa Beach woman won $1M. The home she bought - uninsured - burned on move-in day.
Winning the lottery is supposed to be lucky, but not so much for local Kathryn Faver. The 58-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman bought three scratch-off lottery tickets in September. The first two were duds, but the third was a $1 million winner. She won the $1 million prize from a...
Destin Log
Fish Fry Friday is back for Knights of Columbus on the Emerald Coast
The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2023 Fish Fry Fridays” at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach. The Fish Fry Fridays will take place on Jan. 13 and 27, and Feb. 10...
wuwf.org
Goofy Golf, memories, and the legacy of its former owner
Today, iconic sites from the 1950s are few and far between. But just off of Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, Goofy Golf is a staple of classic miniature golf. Sporting two uniquely vibrant 18-hole courses, Goofy Golf offers a slice of nostalgia and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Built...
WEAR
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
niceville.com
Pensacola man facing potential 10-year sentence over firearm purchase
FLORIDA – A Pensacola man is facing a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement related to the purchase of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Tavaris East, 42,...
Woman thrown from horse during rodeo in Florida dies
BAKER, Fla. — A woman has died after she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida on Saturday. In a news release, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a barrel racer from out of state competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday. She was thrown from her horse and died.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
Florida man allegedly dragged 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor and “using her as [a] mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective […]
fox13news.com
Peyton Hillis 'needs as many prayers as he can get' after saving kids from drowning in Florida: report
PENSACOLA, Fla. - Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly still in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning in Florida last week. According to WREG, Hillis is still dealing with kidney issues and prayers were asked as he continues to fight. "This reporter was told Peyton is...
thepulsepensacola.com
New Santa Rosa County Courthouse Open Tuesday, January 17
I want to share to the whole world how Dr Kachi the Great of all the Spell Caster, that helped me reunite my marriage back, my Ex Husband broke up with me 3months ago, I have been trying to get him back ever since then, i was worried and so confused because i love him so much. I was really going too much depressed, he left me with my kids and just ignored me constantly. I have begged him for forgiveness through text messages for him to come back home and the kids crying and miss their dad but he wont reply, I wanted him back desperately. we were in a very good couple and yet he just ignores me and get on with his life just like that, so i was looking for help after reading a post of Dr Kachi on the internet when i saw a lady name SHARRON testified that Dr Kachi cast a Pure love spell to stop divorce. and i also met with other, it was about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 24 hours at the end of her testimony she dropped his email, I contacted Dr Kachi via email and explained my problem to Dr Kachi and he told me what went wrong with my husband and how it happen, that he will restored my marriage back, and to my greatest surprise my Ex husband came back to me, and he apologized for his mistake, and for the pain he caused me and my children. Then from that day our marriage is now stronger than how it was before, Dr Kachi you’re a real spell caster, you can also get your Ex back and live with him happily: Contact Email drkachispellcast@gmail. com his Text Number and Call: +1 (209) 893-8075.
thepulsepensacola.com
Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative
Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
WEAR
Deputies investigating shooting at Rowland Court in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Escambia County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road around 10 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with non life-threatening injuries. Deputies are currently searching for a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man wins $15 million in lottery scratch off
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man beat the odds and won big-time...in a scratch off!. Bryan Allen took home the top prize in the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch off and walked away a much wealthier man at $15 million. He chose to take home the lump-sum amount of $13.2 million.
Thomas Whisenhant: Serial killer executed for murdering 3 Mobile women
WARNING: This story discusses topics of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas station clerks were disappearing out of thin air in Mobile during the mid-70s. Little did everyone know they would never be seen alive again. This is the story of Thomas Whisenhant. WKRG News 5 is looking back at […]
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
niceville.com
Preliminary work beginning on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Preliminary construction work is set to begin on the Brooks Bridge Replacement project in Fort Walton Beach. Preliminary construction activities are beginning this month to make way for the construction of the new Brooks Bridge in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced.
Okaloosa Co. looks to add to affordable housing committee, how to join
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — With the rise in rental and home prices in Northwest Florida, Okaloosa Co. has seen an increase in the need for affordable housing. The Board of County Commissioners along with the Fort Walton Beach City Council is looking to fill three vacancies on the 11-person Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. […]
niceville.com
Students return to school today in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Okaloosa County School District students are returning to class today following its recent student holidays. The OCSD’s winter break was held Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023. January 5 was a teacher workday/student holiday, and Jan. 6 was a professional development day/student holiday, according to the school district’s 2022-23 calendar.
ssrnews.com
Three South Santa Rosa Teachers Announced as Semifinalists for Teacher of Year
Santa Rosa Education Foundation today announced five semifinalists for Santa Rosa County Teacher of the Year. selected from 35 school nominees for Santa Rosa Teacher of the. Year and include three educators from schools in South Santa Rosa:. Additionally, there are two semifinalists from Central Santa Rosa:. The SREF Teacher...
Comments / 0