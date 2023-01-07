Read full article on original website
‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — Officials with the Clayton County jail told Channel 2 Action News five inmates have been charged after an inmate was assaulted in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday Jan. 4, Sheriff Allen was made aware of an inmate...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police chase ends with Coweta County deputies using ‘deadly force,’ GBI says
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were busy combing the scene of a deadly shooting involving an officer Monday morning. Authorities said shortly after 4 a.m., patrol deputies were chasing after a car that was speeding and driving...
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify, charge suspect in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Nearly a month after a woman was shot and killed in a Snellville car dealership on Centerville Highway on Dec. 9, police have identified and charged a suspect in the case. On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit charged Wesley Vickers, 23, from Lilburn with aggravated...
weisradio.com
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
fox5atlanta.com
Luggage thieves can be charged with federal crime
Atlanta police say a thief hurdled an airport barrier with two bags he had just stolen from one of the baggage carousels in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. He was apprehended before he could make it to a MARTA train.
fox5atlanta.com
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
5 inmates ID’d in Clayton attack after video surfaces; gang motive suspected
Five Clayton County inmates are facing charges after a cellphone video surfaced of them allegedly attacking another inmate in what is suspected to be gang activity, county officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves rack up $8500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
fox5atlanta.com
TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police. The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
Police find fentanyl, other drugs in Georgia home with 3 children, mother arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at a home where three children lived. Floyd County police said the department’s drug task force conducted a drug bust at a home on Oakwood Drive. During the investigation, officers found 548 fentanyl...
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Rape suspect arrested after standoff with fugitive unit in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A rape suspect was taken into custody following an hours long standoff with law enforcement that started Friday morning in DeKalb County. It started around 9 a.m. near Lani Drive and Redan Road as authorities tried to serve a warrant for an alleged rape. Authorities say...
Georgia inmates reportedly caught brutally beating another face additional charges
Two Georgia inmates now face additional charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Clayton County Jail. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source bought the incident to his attention with evidence video.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car. On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
Father, 18-year-old daughter arrested in drug bust, Georgia officers say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a father and daughter Thursday night after officers found drugs in their possession. Floyd County police said the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force performed a drug bust Thursday in Rome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what...
