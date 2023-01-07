ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
weisradio.com

More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia

Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Luggage thieves can be charged with federal crime

Atlanta police say a thief hurdled an airport barrier with two bags he had just stolen from one of the baggage carousels in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. He was apprehended before he could make it to a MARTA train.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
MONROE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy