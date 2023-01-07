Routt County Comissioner Beth Melton will end her term as a commissioner on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when Commissioner-elect Sonja Macys is sworn in. Before the end of the month, she plans to move with her family to Costa Rica, a move her and her husband Will had once dreamed about that recently became possible because of the changing work dynamics prompted by the pandemic.

