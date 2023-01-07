Read full article on original website
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
94kix.com
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Commissioner Beth Melton exits office proud of pushing Routt County to tackle bigger issues
Routt County Comissioner Beth Melton will end her term as a commissioner on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when Commissioner-elect Sonja Macys is sworn in. Before the end of the month, she plans to move with her family to Costa Rica, a move her and her husband Will had once dreamed about that recently became possible because of the changing work dynamics prompted by the pandemic.
Coolest Estate in Steamboat Springs is Paradise in the Mountains
Check Out the ‘Colorado Playboy Mansion’ For Sale. A home known by many as the ‘Colorado Playboy Mansion’ is back on the market. Tour James Hetfield of Metallica’s Vail Colorado Mansion. Take a virtual tour of Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s mansion in Vail, Colorado.
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
AOL Corp
2 snowmobilers dead in Colorado avalanche
Two men were killed when they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains, authorities in Colorado said Sunday. The pair were riding snowmobiles Saturday when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Reeling ’em in: 10th annual ice fishing tournament returns to Routt County after 3-year hiatus
A pack of nearly 700 stepped foot onto the icy surface at Stagecoach State Park bright and early on Saturday, Jan. 7 in hopes of catching the two longest combined trout while ice fishing. It was the 10th annual Ice Fishing Tournament hosted by Steamboat Fishing Adventures and like all...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Atmospheric river arrives in Steamboat Monday night, bringing more snow to town
An atmospheric river coming from the West Coast will reach Steamboat Springs Monday night, Jan. 9, bringing with it a few more inches of snow. The system is expected to conclude by Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11. “The first wave coming across Monday looks to be more of a grazing event,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Health Benefit Fund pre-applications are open￼
The UCHealth Community Health Benefit Fund is opening its fourth annual grant cycle, and pre-applications can be submitted now through Jan. 31. UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center’s Foundation is opening up the 2023 grant cycle with up to $300,000 available to be invested across the Yampa Valley. According to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rookie sweep: New faces win World Pro Ski Tour opener at Howelsen Hill
For fans, a dual slalom race can be one of the most exciting events in winter sports, often coming down to fractions of a second and resulting in photo finish after photo finish. For the competitors, the races can be intense as they consistently need to keep calm and not...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Causes, treatment, prevention of kidney stones
Diet and lifestyle changes have increased kidney stone rates during the past few decades, but making healthy choices can help prevent stones from developing in the first place or even lower their re-occurrence. “About one in every 11 people in the U.S. will get kidney stones during their lifetime,” said...
